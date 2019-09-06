The Zampoli matter: More fuel for “Where De Money Gone” campaign?

A

s the United Workers Party (UWP) presents its case at its public meeting on Friday evening, more fuel has been added to the party’s “Where De Money Gone” campaign which is expected to be the main talking point at what UWP leader, Lennox Linton, has described as a national assembly.

The campaign’s mission is to get a proper accounting from Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of $1.2 billion dollars of revenue generated under the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme for the 2018-2019 financial year and which Opposition Leader Linton insists should have been included in the 2019-2020 national budget.

Now, with the news that Dominican diplomat at the UN, Ambassador Paolo Zampoli has gone to court in the US in an effort to secure his share of a CBI funded hotel project in Dominica, Linton and others in his party are raising more questions about the real beneficiaries of Dominica’s CBI funds are. Those new questions are expected to be part of the agenda at Friday night’s “billion dollar” meeting.

The facts as we know them in the Zampoli matter:

Paolo Zampoli, a self-admitted ambassador for Dominica at the UN and a US citizen whose primary business is real estate, has filed a petition in a New York Court to obtain discovery in an arbitration matter involving the the Dominica CBI-funded, Kempenski-branded hotel project known as Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski Dominica.

On May 7, 2015, Zampoli entered into an agreement with Mohamed Asaria and Range Developments concerning the development of the Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski Dominica in which both parties agreed that Mr. Zampoli would be paid 5% of the development profit for his role in assisting with the development of that project.

The respondents in filed by Mr. Zampoli are: Kempinski Hotels, the company behind the Kempinski-brand hotels, Xavier Destribats who overseas operations for Kempinski Hotels in the Americas, Range Developments which led the development and construction of the project, Mohamed Asaria, who has led the project as the leader and founder of Range and is a signatory to the agreement with Zampoli and Kamal Shehada, the development director of Range Developments.

Zampoli staes in a sworn affidavit which forms part of the petition that the project has been fully sold out and that 800 passports under the real estate option of the CBI programme were issued at a cost of US$225,000 each “which yielded a gross total income of USD$195,000,000.”

The agreement provides for the fee to be paid upon completion of the project and determined by the closing of accounts to be determined by company’s auditors. Range was required to account fully to Zampoli during the course of the project and when the development profit is realized.

Zampoli maintains that the project has been completed and despite good faith attempts on his part, the respondents have refused to pay him and have provide no financial accounting information regarding the project.

However, Zampoli claims in his affidavit that distributions from the project in the amount of USD30 million were made to Mr. Asaria and Mr. Shehada from a “Bank of Dominica” account in Geneva, Switzerland.

In may 2019 Range commenced arbitration proceedings in London, as provided for in the agreement, seeking a declaration that Zampoli’s claim for payment of the 5% fee is premature as he is not entitled until the the project has been completed and the account has been closed.

Zampoli is seeking the discovery of books, records, financial documents and accounts, and other files or materials and documents that relate to the Agreement and the development and construction of the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica.

Zampoli claims that without an accurate accounting and discovery concerning the completion of the project, he will not be able to form arbitral claims for his rightful share of the profits and his repeated requests and demands for an accounting and access to the books to determine Project completion have been rebuffed time and again.

Considering the scattered web of foreign bank accounts many of which are vehicles for evasion and fraud in jurisdictions widely known to be tax havens where funds disappear without a trace, Zampoli believes that without prompt discovery from respondents at this time, he may likely lose any ability to recover his due share.

Linton is questioning the amout of money which Zamponi in his affidavit, claims to have been paid out to the two officials of Range Developments (Asarias and Shehada).

“30 million US dollars, $81,5 million dollars EC each, a total of 163 million dollars paid from the passport proceeds from the Kempinski project to two officials of range. That’s according to…the government’s own UN Ambassador, Paolo Zampoli who wants his share and his share…and as I understand it, what he’s looking for, is 7.5 million US dollars as what we would normally refer to here as a finder’s fee. That’s the person who brings the players together and gets the project going,” the Opposition Leader explained.

Based on the figures put forward by Zampoli in his affidavit, Linton suggests that the Range officials and Zampoli between them will receive EC$183 million dollars and while the hotel has been built, it has put “plenty of our passport money raised by leveraging our sovereignty, in the pockets of outsiders” while a number of local hotels that were functioning well before Maria, have not been able to come back because the government say that they do not have money to help them.

“This arrangement from Range that has given… a few individuals from the outside all of this money, five years ago,… that was before MMCE came into the picture, with this special relationship with Skerrit, it now appears that it is the success of this Kempinski arrangement for certain individuals that resulted in the emergence of the MMCE Skerrit Haiden relationship under the newly-created housing option where rather than put the housing money for public housing into the treasury, they diverted it to some other account,” Linton stated.

The UWP meeting is being held on Independence Street in Roseau.