Thea Lafond ‘in the best form of her life’ as she prepares for Triple Jump event at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Dominican triple jumper, Thea Lafond, says she is in the best form of her life and believes anything is possible as she heads into the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Thea will begin her quest for Olympic Gold on Friday in the Women’s Triple Jump Event which starts at Friday July 30th, at 6:05am Friday morning Caribbean Time.

This is Thea’s second go at the Olympic Games; she participated in 2016 in Rio as an unqualified athlete.

She did not let her disappointing showing at Rio deter her, and she went through a rigorous training program which has since seen her elevated to one of the top jumpers in the world.

Lafond credited her coaching staff led by Aaron Gadson and physiotherapist Kala Flagg for the work put in over the past few years to turn her into a medal hopeful at the 2020 games.

The triple jumper is also grateful for the support given to her by the Dominica Olympic Committee.

Lafond and 800 meter runner Dennick Luke are back at the Olympic Village after spending the earlier part of the week at a PanAm Sports-organized training camp in a bio secure facility in Japan.

While Lafond, the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, will compete in Triple Jump on Friday, July 30, Dennik Luke will run in the 800 meter event on Saturday July 31st. The event starts at 8:50pm (Friday night Caribbean Time June 30th)

In the videos below, Lafond speak with the Dominica Olympic team’s press attaché, Garvin Richards.

Meanwhile, President of the Dominica Olympic Committee Billy Doctrove, has urged the athletes to give it their all and leave everything they have on the track and jumping area.

He told them that his minimum expectation is for each athlete to obtain at least personal bests in their respective events. However, he said they should not restrict themselves to personal bests but look to secure even bigger results at the games.

Acting General Secretary and Athletes Rep Brendan Williams told the athletes to be proud of the fact that they are now Olympians.

Williams, a former athlete himself who represented Dominica in high jump, reminded the athletes that they were in Japan as a result of hard work and dedication.

He urged them to use the games as a tool to further build on their bright careers.