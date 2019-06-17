Three Dominicans excel at Monroe College in New York.

Three Dominican students recently graduated with Highest Honors (Summa Cum Laude) at the commencement ceremony of the Monroe College held at the Iconic Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York. Lynise Laronde, Andy Joseph and Aldia Titre are among the top performers at the Monroe College.

Each pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management as follows:

Lynise Laronde – Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management

Lynise graduated with a with a perfect 4.0 GPA and received the top Outstanding Academic Achievement award in Business Management in the faculty of Business & Accounting among hundreds of students from 34 different countries. She was also the recipient of the President’s list award for each semester during her tenure at the institution. Additionally, she was inducted in the Delta Mu Delta honors society.

Andy Joseph – Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management with a Minor in Marketing

Andy graduated with an impressive 3.8 Grade Point Average (GPA) or better and was recognized for his outstanding academic achievement award in Business Management. Moreover, he too was the recipient of several President’s honor awards.

Aldia Titre – Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management with a Minor in Finance

Aldia graduated with a spectacular 3.8 Grade Point Average (GPA) or better and he was also recognized for his high academic achievements in Business Management. Aldia has been honored on the President’s list for (4) consecutive semesters.

The three aspire to continue their studies. Lynise Laronde has been accepted and is set to begin her Master’s Degree in Business Administration with a focus in Finance in September of 2019 while Andy Joseph will be pursuing a Master’s Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing.