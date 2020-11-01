Three schools on the west coast temporarily closed due COVID-19

Three schools on the west coast of Dominica, the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School (ITSS), the Mahaut Primary School and the Massacre Primary School, have all suspended operations until November 9th, 2020, amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases in Dominica.

Speaking during a press briefing on October 30, 2020, Minister of Education and Human Resource Development, Octavia Alfred, revealed that a teacher of the ITSS has been admitted at the COVID isolation facility in Portsmouth after testing positive for the virus.

“Ministry of health officials were at the school today, October 30th, carrying out testing on staff members and students. The ministry of education is offering support to the entire staff and student body as we continue to follow directives from the ministry of health,” she stated.

Alfred said that the Dominica Association of Teachers (DTA) and Parent Teacher Association (PTA) executives have been apprised of the situation, adding “…as part of our precautionary measures, the school, located in the community of St. Joseph, will be closed until November 6, 2020.”

She said her ministry was hopeful that school will resume by November 9th, 2020.

According to Alfred, psychosocial support has started for students and members of staff. She encouraged everyone to continue to follow all protocols issued by the ministry of health “as we endeavor to keep ourselves and others safe.”

Meantime, members of staff of both the Massacre and Mahaut Primary schools told Dominica News Online (DNO) that their operations have been suspended as a majority of the students are from the Mahaut community which has recorded a number of COVID-19 cases in recent days.

That development was confirmed by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit moments ago on his weekly Anou Palay Program.