Three West Indies players decline to travel for England Test series

West Indies have answered the SOS call from English cricket and will fly out to the UK next week despite three players opting out of the trip because of concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul all featured in the 2-1 victory against England at home last year and were invited to join the three-Test tour that is being staged behind closed doors from 8 July by the selector Roger Harper.

Their names were absent from the 25-member touring party announced on Wednesday – a Test squad of 14, plus 11 reserve players who will act as net bowlers and warm-up opposition – with a statement from Cricket West Indies saying the board “fully respects their decision”.

Johnny Grave, the chief executive, had stressed recently that the death toll from coronavirus in the UK – now officially past 50,000 – needed to be viewed from a Caribbean perspective, a sentiment echoed by Joe Root, the England Test captain, who said this week that “it must be extremely scary”.

Accordingly, all three players have been told there will be no recriminations as regards future selection. With West Indies cricketers starting a 50% pay cut from July – but the tour offering full match fees worth around £15,000 in total for those among the official 14 – it is clear their decisions were not taken lightly.

