‘Time to go’ – some printery staff to Government Printer

Some members of staff at the government printery vow to continue protesting the government’s decision to retain retired staff Calvin “Senator” Esprit as Government Printer.
On March 24, 2021, some staff embers refused to work after learning that Esprit, whose one-year contract had expired on March 23, 2021, was back on the job.
The acting Cabinet Secretary, Careen Prevost, met with staff with a view to arriving at an amicable resolution to the matter.
Esprit reached the age of retirement over a year ago but was given a one-year contract as Government Printer which expired on March 23, 2021.
The situation reached a head when some staff decided not to cooperate with Esprit based on what they described as his “anti-productive” and “antagonistic” attitude and because, according to them, “he is retired and we have people who can hold the post.”
On Thursday morning, March 25, 2021, printery workers who are unhappy with the situation, upon arrival at work, parked their vehicles at the entrance of the building preventing access to Esprit’s vehicle.
Esprit then called the police who eventually persuaded the vehicle owners to unblock the entrance.
Some staff members say they will continue their action “until we get our demands that Esprit be removed and goes back into retirement.”
Reports indicate that Esprit was hostile and aggressive towards the protesting staff labeling them as “stupid.”
When DNO contacted him, he said it was only two employees who are bringing personal matters into the workplace, but outside of that, “everything at the printery is fine.”
The Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) is the union representing printery staff and efforts by DNO to get a reaction to the situation from the union’s General Secretary, Thomas Letang have so far been unsuccessful. His secretary told us that he was at a meeting and would return our call at the soonest.
I didn’t read the whole story, but I still cannot figure out why some older people cannot just retire and go home, play with the grand children, you work so many years, take care of self, make way for our future and let the younger ones take care of work. What’s wrong with your home? You’re in the way of progress – Just Go Home.
It is alleged there are those in the Village councils getting wrinkles, lost so much weight but just can’t go home after some 25 yrs. Keep head up high, just Go Home and relax. Pack your SH*T and leave.
It’s clear that printing and putting out of propaganda is more important to the Labor regime. I come to this conclusion because doctors who were the only ones with expertise in their fields and who provided required necessary services to the public, were not kept on when their age of retirement came. However, the printer who was given a one year contract extension after his retirement is still being kept in place at the expiration of the one year. Health care is and will always be more important to the masses who just can’t get on a plane and go for medical assistance overseas when needed than bogus numbers and opinions from a corrupt government.
A day after his contract? They not wasting time. It’s super common for someone to be retained temporarily after their contract expires until an appropriate replacement has been found.
The BIGGEST STUMBLING BLOCK to progress, peace and tranquility in Dominica is one man, the corrupt individual who presently pollutes and desecrates the office of the PRIME MINISTER.
In his present tenure as the leader of government business, he has:
* corrupt the electoral system
* inextricably divided the country into political tribes
* cannibalized the police force
* impoverished 99.9% of the resident population
* politicized the entire public service
* marginalized anyone who opposes him
* employed square pegs in round holes throughout the civil service
I always try to speak truth to power. I abhor injustice. Skerrit has unleaded an army of rabid minions, like the retiree of the government printer, on dedicated public servants. These morons are usually in top positions throughout the civil service. They then disrespect their colleagues because they think that they are untouchable. “The BOSS (PM) has my back,” they tell themselves..
Another party hack … another contract … lay ban more dar rah ki zor yay
Continue with the protest action till he goes!!!!
This one man government (a coward), has polluted every thing and/or institution in Dominica on behalf of himself and a few others.
The IPO (polluted)
The police (very dysfunctional, anunprofessional and lacks leadership)
The court (only for the poor man, seem like the thieves who lead are protected)
The Electoral Commission (its comatosed)
The AG (seem not to be for the people).
In a democracy protesting is a tool to show discontent.
Keep it Up !!!
Thomas Letang has succumbed to the syren call of mammon, caught like a fly in the web of the persuader.
They do right it was about time. That nonsense needs to stop. Or else public officers need to start looking elsewhere. At this rate some people will never retire.
The same thing needs to happen in the treasury
So staff just agree they not working? Because they agree he is retired and it have people that can hold the post? Mutiny!!. The man was brought back not by his own doing. These people should have consulted the Establishment office and the Min. of Labour to figure out their legal course of action (which off course is NONE) before embarassing themselves. So here we have people acting like complete children, blocking access to vehicles causing drama, but they are the ones complaining about Esprit’s “attitude”.
“Reports indicate that Esprit was hostile and aggressive towards the protesting staff labeling them as “stupid.”” – I personally agree. they are stupid for doing that.
One or two of them probably thought he would automatically be next in line. But there would be a call for applications for the position i would think. Someone totally new, maybe even a foreigner, could come and take up the post on them. Where would that leave those protesting? Still looking stupid. Now…
In Dominica’s Public Services it’s the party supporters that get rehired on contracts. Check the following –
Public Service Commission
Cabinet Secretary
Accountant General
Comptroller of Inland Revenue
Government Printery
Certain Permanent Secretaries
And just to add, the PM met public officers some time ago and this was brought up as it blocked their promotion. PM promised that would stop.
The rest is HIStory
This kind of protest action stems from one thing… “WOPS…..Want Of Power Syndrome” by the “one or two of them who thought he would automatically be next in line.” And the one who think “he would automatically be next in line”…..I hear he is NOT qualified for the post he protesting for. Well well well…mi deba en payi la!!!
UWP is in opposition (18 seats to 3 seats) and they still think they can demand how government functions. Still think they can demand who government employ and who they do not employ. Can the protestors point to any law that was or is being viloated in this matter?
@Observer
Tell your corrupt masters to go answer their TREATING case, and stop babbling your asinine garbage…I wont waste time telling you what TREATING is, because you wont understand….
By going to court and answer, this will be a good determinant to judge your so called victory of 18 :3.
And yes for your information, the people can, in a democracy, tell the government what to do..