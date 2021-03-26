‘Time to go’ – some printery staff to Government Printer

Some members of staff at the government printery vow to continue protesting the government’s decision to retain retired staff Calvin “Senator” Esprit as Government Printer.

On March 24, 2021, some staff embers refused to work after learning that Esprit, whose one-year contract had expired on March 23, 2021, was back on the job.

The acting Cabinet Secretary, Careen Prevost, met with staff with a view to arriving at an amicable resolution to the matter.

Esprit reached the age of retirement over a year ago but was given a one-year contract as Government Printer which expired on March 23, 2021.

The situation reached a head when some staff decided not to cooperate with Esprit based on what they described as his “anti-productive” and “antagonistic” attitude and because, according to them, “he is retired and we have people who can hold the post.”

On Thursday morning, March 25, 2021, printery workers who are unhappy with the situation, upon arrival at work, parked their vehicles at the entrance of the building preventing access to Esprit’s vehicle.

Esprit then called the police who eventually persuaded the vehicle owners to unblock the entrance.

Some staff members say they will continue their action “until we get our demands that Esprit be removed and goes back into retirement.”

Reports indicate that Esprit was hostile and aggressive towards the protesting staff labeling them as “stupid.”

When DNO contacted him, he said it was only two employees who are bringing personal matters into the workplace, but outside of that, “everything at the printery is fine.”

The Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) is the union representing printery staff and efforts by DNO to get a reaction to the situation from the union’s General Secretary, Thomas Letang have so far been unsuccessful. His secretary told us that he was at a meeting and would return our call at the soonest.