Tour operators to be appointed tourism ambassadors for Dominica

Two popular tour operators in Dominica, Shepherd Fregiste of ‘Sheppie Fun Tours’ and Dorival James, well-known as ‘Shyguy’, have been told that they will be appointed tourism ambassadors of Dominica.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made the announcement during his weekly Anou Palay Programme held recently.

Both tour operators were guests on the programme.

Skerrit said he will have the cabinet appoint both operators as tourism ambassadors and ensure that they form part of the formal structure of the tourism industry.

“At the end of the day, we are all ambassadors and we should use our access through social media, because I see both of you heavily involved in social media, and all of the videos I have seen, all of the posters I have seen from both of you on social media are all positive,” he said.

The Prime Minister continued, “I think [if] all of us who are on social media can come into this, then we already have an advantage over the rest in terms of our natural environment and the sites, but people like yourself, the Ministry of Tourism, I am hoping you can take advantage of your thoughts and your expressions.”

He said he believes that the two gentlemen will do a fantastic job in promoting Dominica.

“So I will certainly make a strong recommendation for that, to have both of you appointed as Tourism Ambassadors,” Prime Minister Skerrit reiterated. “From time-to-time, have you guys travel as part of the marketing team.”

He added, “Consider this done.”