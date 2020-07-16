Tour operators to be appointed tourism ambassadors for Dominica

Two popular tour operators in Dominica, Shepherd Fregiste of ‘Sheppie Fun Tours’ and Dorival James, well-known as ‘Shyguy’, have been told that they will be appointed tourism ambassadors of Dominica.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made the announcement during his weekly Anou Palay Programme held recently.
Both tour operators were guests on the programme.
Skerrit said he will have the cabinet appoint both operators as tourism ambassadors and ensure that they form part of the formal structure of the tourism industry.
“At the end of the day, we are all ambassadors and we should use our access through social media, because I see both of you heavily involved in social media, and all of the videos I have seen, all of the posters I have seen from both of you on social media are all positive,” he said.
The Prime Minister continued, “I think [if] all of us who are on social media can come into this, then we already have an advantage over the rest in terms of our natural environment and the sites, but people like yourself, the Ministry of Tourism, I am hoping you can take advantage of your thoughts and your expressions.”
He said he believes that the two gentlemen will do a fantastic job in promoting Dominica.
“So I will certainly make a strong recommendation for that, to have both of you appointed as Tourism Ambassadors,” Prime Minister Skerrit reiterated. “From time-to-time, have you guys travel as part of the marketing team.”
He added, “Consider this done.”
19 Comments
Look at him sitting in the middle and smirking. Two new supporters and all it cost me an Ambassador title which doesn’t mean a thing. He keeps on thinking, my people are so easy to please!
Allegedly, one of them is also really great at clearing the streets of tourist-pestering vagrants.
Congratulations guys… Looking forward to seeing you get your instruments of appointment as Tourism Ambassadors.
Dominica’s tourism has always faced serious growth and developmental challenges and the current shock-waves affecting global travel places Dominica in a very precarious position. Consequently Dominica needs a total make over to its approach to tourism if it is to be competitive especially during this period of uncertainty.
I am looking forward to the contribution of these new tourism ambassadors and the emergence of others to continue the fight of establishing Dominica not only as a place of interest but as a place people are visiting and spending and will to return and refer their friends to…
DNO where is my comment? I was the first since yesterday. Is it because I admonished the naysayers to refrain from commenting negativity? I look forward to seeing my comments.
Anyway, I commend Sheppie and Shyguy in their contribution to positiveness in our country. Those who only negative, please shine be innovative and be creative. Your time will come. U can do it.
ADMIN: All your comments have been posted. If you still don’t see your comment please let us know.
Because the vast majority of your comments are nothing but rethoric with a good dose of DLP propaganda it’s not a great loss to this board if your comments are not published at all. Your nonsense would find more applause with the listeners of DBS or Kairi. Having said that, you aren’t important enough for them to bother with you either. Poor pity! Ask Skerrit nicely, may be he appoint you an ambassador without portfolio…!
Didnt see the program but i hope they pressed the PM on some issues in tourism like the lack of implementation of standards, lack of entertainment and night life (after sun goes down there is nothing to do but drink in a bar), need for more developed sites and attractions with ammenities suited towards tourists, safer roads (2 bus drivers in interview), public toilets that are of a certain standard (fee required if need be), developed ports of entry (woodridge bay is a mess and portsmoth just sitting there) just to name a few.
Its all well and good to boast Dominica as the nature isle, but when they get here all they get is excuses as to why things are the way they are and not how they should be. You can develop in coherrance with nature. you can use nature to develop in a natural way. Yes they are trying because ive seen a few sites looking upgraded from what it was ages ago, but lets not settle for the bare minimum. We pay these people too much for them to be giving us not…
I keep talking about Dominica everywhere I go. especially for the French. In Martinique there is an airport and many Europeans who come to stay. I tell them a lot about Dominica. many of them do not know this island. I think we have to stop saying the Caribbean nature island all the time. it is true that Dominica is a well preserved island. but don’t just say it !! people arrive in Dominica and there is not really any added value! no nightlife, the roads are dangerous and above all the prices charged for accommodation are scandalous for the services offered! the first time I came to Dominica will remain engraved in me forever because really these mountain landscapes all these quiet places amazed me. I would say that the island has done its job. but now the people must do their job to preserve and develop it intelligently. Roseau is the showcase of Dominica. there is too much garbage! beaches and rivers too. do we need an awareness program to solve this problem? I…
Well Done guys.. Hard work really pays off.
Two Skerrit supporter – two new ambassadors!
I wonder if Skerrit will issue them with diplomatic passport? How about their salary, do they still need to work?? OMG
DDA is asking for organize tours skerritt is asking for the same and the cruise ship is saying if it’s not selling organize tours in a destination it’s not going to come to that destination but the pm is making these two private tours guys ambassador to tourism none of these guys never did a organize tour never any media house and ask the ras if he ever did a ship tour in he’s life PM WHAT MESSAGE ARE U SENDING FORGET THE SHIP TOURS AND RUN STRAIGHT TO THE PRIVATE TOURS? 2 years ago a few received awards and all were private tours hustlers honestly I will forgive skerritt because he really think know anything about tourism he’s pm for 20 years and never met with us taxi operators but on another note welcome guys to u all new post .
Some people really hate on people for no reason. I live in the US, and these two guys I look forward to their posted every single day. Be it a sunset, a river lyme, or even just a drive around the country on their WhatsApp post. No one else does it like that and they did not ask to be on the program, they were invited so stop hating and support young talent. Let them help. Haterz really gonna hate for no reason. Crabs in a barrel in full force. Go Shyguy go Shepee it’s your time Ambassador sir’s.
Not a matter of hate. You cannot be working hard and following the industry rules and regulations and people who do none of the above getting praise. Its not about hate, it is abot calling out wrongs. These 2 guys can post what ever they like on social media. I bet they dont even have public liability insurance, which is required as a tour operator. All you care about is seeing videos from where you are in a white man;s country. And if Barack is hating it is for a very good reason. Whats goos for the goose has to be for the gander, and the PM shouldnt praise people who do not follow the national regulations just because they are popular on facebook and like to show off their tours in a public forum. Nonsense.
Well done Sheppie and Shy- guy! Great! Now you disgruntled always finding fault with anything or everything PM does, I want to hear you. Well deserved. I want to advise all those criticizing etc, go look for a niche to be creative and innovative. That crap you doing on DNO or elsewhere ain’t gonna give you anything to be happy about. If you stay there, you will be the most miserable and disgruntled. Time to take hold of your life and be joyful and not somber! You can do it.
Let me see if this is your nature just to speak negatively!
Well done what?
That is only talk today, evaporate in thin air the talk on radio is over:
There can’t be any effective tourism in Dominica without an International Airport, and vast number of people overnight in Dominica as a visiting tourists.
Tourism Ambassadors embody the ideals of locally grown tourism; that’s where local tourism providers, and communities in any tourism development ensuring that the local community enjoys a fair share of the benefits.
Training gives Ambassadors in depth destination knowledge, empowering them to effectively promote, enhance and develop their area.
With the right training they become spoke-persons for their destinations with the abilities to encourage visitors to:
1. See the appeal of their areas
2. Want to stay for longer
3. Return for another visit Training should highlight to the participants how important the tourism industry is to the local and national economy and their role as Ambassadors in contributing towards its success…
So where Peter Pepper?
It’s nice to see that the PM takes a well-rounded, inclusive view of everyone working hard to make the sector a success and comes to a decision like this after giving it serious, well thought-out and fully informed consideration. Great job.
… a well rounded inclusive view of everyone working hard? Wow, you are either a member of the cabinet or the cabal singing for its super. Of course there is always the chance that you have been completely brainwashed already when you last visited the Red Clinic. I hope it didn’t hurt to much…
Congratulations Shy Guy!!
You’ve come a long way and finally silence the negative critics. I am impressed.
Your merits have allowed an invitation to sit in discussion with the Hon. Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit. This is progression.
Be assertive as you continue to contribution to the Prime Minister’s vision for the development of Dominica.
You have made a good impression of yourself, your country, and your community. And for that, I felt obligated to let you know publicly that Castle Bruce (CB) is proud of you.
Keep up the good works.
A billion thanks.
In addition to the Many Ambassadors appointed by Compere without Cabinet or any citizen’s knowledge? This time he says he will get Cabinet’s approval. Tou sho Tou flam. What about those foreigners who were given our Diplomatic passports, as well as appointed Ambassadors for Trade and Investment. How has Dominica benefitted? Tour operators were around for the past 20 Years, so what will be different, with this deceitful appointment, esp. when the Tourist Industry has been in a coma? Can’ fool all of the people all of the time.