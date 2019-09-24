Tourism Director says year-round embrace of creole identity needed to grow Dominica’s tourism

Director of Tourism and CEO of the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), Colin Piper, has said that in order for Dominica to grow as a tourism nation, citizens must embrace the creole identity throughout the year.

His comment came during a press conference held recently.

“For us to truly grow as a tourism nation, to embody resilience and reap the benefits we must embrace that creole identity the whole year through,” he said. “And that brothers and sisters remains our challenge.”

He continued, “Let us put our shoulders to the wheel and rebuild after Hurricane Maria.”

According to Piper, as the country celebrates another anniversary it is extremely important that the tourism industry deepen its understanding and “make very good use of the attributes of our creole cultural heritage.”

He said as an industry, the DDA intends to more effectively place in its marketing mix as well as in the packaging of the tourism offerings elements of this distinctive culture, “to attract new visitors and to reconnect with those who have long supported our industry.”

He called on citizens to fully embrace a more enlightening use of creole language, infectious rhythms of our musicians and the beauty of Dominica.

“We must also consider the use of our local cuisine, local crafts and designs made by our talented artists,” Piper stated.

It is only then, he said, the island’s tourism industry will intrinsically and organically embrace the creole culture further.

He also encouraged the public to build a tourism of agriculture and to ensure that they consume more of the foods produced locally.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister, Senator Robert Tonge encouraged everyone to put Dominica first and participate in the celebrations.

“Let us put Dominica first, let us celebrate our achievement as a nation…,” he said. “Lets us all participate in the various activities for this year’s celebrations.”