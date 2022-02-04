DDA launches Dominica’s new destination brand with new logo

After 15 years, the Ministry of Tourism through the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), has launched a new destination brand and logo for Dominica which it says exemplifies all that the Nature Isle has to offer.

The new logo, which is deemed a better reflection of the island’s positioning to target visitors as well as to differentiate it from the competition, was officially launched on February 2, 2022, at Fort Young Hotel.

Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, Denise Charles, who addressed the ceremony, said the refreshed brand identity is a critical first step in presenting Dominica to the rest of the world.

According to her, the rebranding process began during the peak of the pandemic and what she considers the “darkest time” of Dominica’s tourism industry, when the country went on complete lockdown.

Undeterred, however, she said, “We used the downtime to prepare for the renaming and relaunching of the destination without even knowing how long we would be in this battle.”

“Some may ask why now, aren’t we already the Nature Isle? My friends, Dominica’s tourism industry is at the crossroads. For the first time in a long time, visitors to the Caribbean are looking for exactly what we have in abundance, nature … and experiences that complement and stimulate one’s health and sense of well being,” the minister stated.

In justifying further, the rebranding, Charles stated that as Dominica emerges from the global pandemic, the government and tourism officials must position themselves to seize every opportunity that presents itself.

“A destination without a cohesive energized brand identity is practically invisible and we cannot afford to be invisible at this time. At a glance, this new logo represents the true essence of Dominica, one that is easily recognizable and stands out in the global arena; one which is captivating, and one which once viewed, will undoubtedly and proudly present everything that makes us the nature isle.”

The Tourism Minister further averred that with this new logo and a five pillar strategy outlined by her ministry which promotes aqua, agro, health and wellness, adventure, and events and entertainment, coupled with improved and direct access to Dominica, “we will definitely increase visitor arrivals.”

Minister for Governance, Public Service Reform, Citizen Empowerment, Social Justice and Ecclesiatial Affairs, Gretta Roberts who represented the Prime Minister, also threw her support behind the new brand and logo.

Roberts, who delivered the feature address, implored every Dominican to play their part in understanding and communicating the vision and positioning of the destination.

She said in rebranding the destination, all sectors of society must be reminded of their independent responsibility as, according to her, all Dominicans stand to benefit and not only the tourism industry.

“We are also the breadbasket of the Caribbean and if agriculture and tourism work together, we can achieve much more,” Roberts said. “We are also the originators of two musical genres so if tourism works together with the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Trade to export this, we can achieve so much more. By working collaboratively, we can create authentic experiences and products in so many ways. And that is what makes us unique.”

She added that the new logo does not only reflect the people and the culture of Dominica but good governance, “confirmed by public opinion about the government’s competency, fairness and commitment to global issues.”

In unveiling the new destination brand and logo, Destination Marketing Manager at DDA, Kimberly King, revealed that consultation and feedback from over 2500 stakeholders and visitors conceptualized the new bold identity.

From the logo she explained, the various shades of green depict the lush, verdant landscape that covers the island. The rich purple accent color comes from the beloved sisserou parrot while the vibrant red showcases the rich creole culture and deep heritage and the letters flow natural, much like Dominica’s 365 Rivers flow out to the sea. The M she explained has a feel of the majestic Morne Trois Pitons mountain.

King also made known that a series of activities will soon commence in the coming weeks geared towards educating, promoting and enforcing the message of brand Dominica.

The logo will be utilized in Dominica’s marketing campaign from now forward with inclusion in all marketing, collateral material, print advertising and website development.

President of the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association (DHTA), Avril Coipel said the new logo is a major step in the direction of Dominica’s recovery.

She encouraged all tourism stakeholders to give life to the brand and to personify brand Dominica.