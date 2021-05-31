DDA promotes staycation for increased tourism business during summer

Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) continues to promote staycation as a way to increase business for the sector during the summer months.

This was according to Director of Tourism, Colin Piper while addressing the launching ceremony of staycation 2021 on Friday.

Staycation 2021 is expected to run from June to August.

“Staycation is an opportunity for nationals and returning nationals to experience the tourism product of the destination,” he said.

Piper revealed that promotions for staycation started in 2012 and for 2020, “we saw the greatest participation.”

“At the end of October 2020 there were over 700 bookings for accommodation and over 900 persons participated in total,” he stated.

This he said was a great source of revenue for the local tourism service provider during the time when the traditional tourists were unable to travel.

Piper encouraged participants to discover the many activities that include hiking, diving and snorkeling, canyoning, whale watching, waterfalls, rivers and beaches.

He went on to say that one of the things the DDA relies on to promote the destination is user generated content.

“During the Pandemic many things were lockdown, we were not getting as much content as we did previously,” Piper remarked. “Participants of staycation 2021 are therefore encouraged to take loads of pictures, videos and to post on social media.”

Meantime, Marketing Executive of Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) Samantha Letang said this year a total of 9 accommodation partners and 4 tour operators are participating in staycation 2021.

She said these partners are (NISE) certified; these are the Nature Island Standards of Excellence certification that is being done by DDA.

“They are also Covid-19 certified by the environmental health department,” she said.

According to Letang, these 9 accommodation partners are Secret Bay, Fort Young Hotel, The Champ located in Portsmouth, Atlantique View Resort, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Jungle Bay, Rosalie Bay Resort, Sea Cliff Cottages and Picard Beach Cottages.

The four tour companies are Extreme Dominica specialized in canyoning, Waitikubuli Adventure Tours who will be doing both land-based and water-based activities, Decide on Dominica also doing land-based and water-based activities and Sheppee Fun Tours.

Letang said many of the properties and tour operators intend to extend their promotion beyond these 3 months.

She encourages all Dominicans to take part in staycation this year