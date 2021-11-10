Kimberly King is new Destination Marketing Manager at DDA

Kimberly King is Dominica’s new Destination Marketing Manager. Ms. King joined the team at the Ministry of Tourism International Transport and Maritime Initiatives and Discover Dominica
Authority on October 8, 2021. She will provide leadership oversight in implementing the destination’s marketing plans to help the ministry realize its goal of significantly growing our visitor arrivals and Dominica’s tourism industry contribution to the economy.
Ms. King brings a wealth of experience to the team, having served in various capacities within the private sector from a base in Trinidad, however Ms. King has worked in several other OECS islands in the past. Most notably, she worked with the Hyatt Hotel where she was responsible for sales for the flagship property in Trinidad.
Her experience in the Eastern Caribbean in coordinating the marketing activities of hotel chains to drive sales will auger well for the partnerships that the destination must forge between private and public sector to grow the tourism industry in Dominica. More specifically, Ms. King has experience in working with tour operators and travel agents within the region and externally. Ms. King holds a master’s degree in marketing from The University of the West Indies and has over eighteen years’ experience in the tourism industry.
King noted, “It is a privilege to join the Ministry of Tourism and Discover Dominica Authority to serve the people of Dominica and to lead the overall marketing activities in working with the private sector to ensure that the world knows about Dominica. These are challenging times for the travel and tourism industry given the pandemic, but equally critical times for Dominica’s growth in the tourism industry. Together we must ensure that visitor arrivals and on-island spend grow and improve and that the visitor on- island experience is second to none.”
Her goal is to inspire the DDA Marketing team members and work closely with the private sector
and stakeholders to create truly unique guest experiences and meet our growth targets. The Minister of Tourism, International Transport & Maritime Initiatives, Hon. Denise Charles welcomed Ms. King to the DDA team as a key member and experienced marketer to implement the policies and strategies that the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives has tabled for the short, medium and longer term, as well as to bring a dynamism to the implementation of campaigns to bring about results
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
Some may doubt it based on their knowledge of the Bible and its end times predictions. But whether we know it or not, or whether we believe it or not doesn’t matter. Women have been promoted and selected to hold very high positions in the workplace more than any other times in history. And I’m not say that this is a bad thing. As a matter of fact, I wouldn’t have worked so hard to support my family had my wife had a job, or a high paying job. Having said all this, it’s predicted that this phenomenon would be a “sign” of the end times or latter days in which man’s lease on this planet earth will end. The lease will not be renewed. But if you have made Jesus Christ your Savior, your new home where He said, “I go to prepare a place for you; and where I am, there shall ye be also.” Millions of people don’t know the end times events, and some don’t care. Yes, women ruling men is one of those signs. Have you thought of the amount of women in ruling positions? Just start with Germany.
Nice looking lady indeed. I wonder which cabalist is providing timely service for her vehicle especially when oil change is needed. Welcome to Dca young lady. Since we apparently do not have locals that can do this job in sincerely hope you will take the opportunity to share you knowledge with them and not the opposite where you are holding the office due to connections and others are doing the work for you.
Mark the date my people – October 8, 2021….. (In NASA Countdown terms) …………….. “T-Minus…??”
Stupes tan . So what?