Kimberly King is new Destination Marketing Manager at DDA

Kimberly King is Dominica’s new Destination Marketing Manager. Ms. King joined the team at the Ministry of Tourism International Transport and Maritime Initiatives and Discover Dominica

Authority on October 8, 2021. She will provide leadership oversight in implementing the destination’s marketing plans to help the ministry realize its goal of significantly growing our visitor arrivals and Dominica’s tourism industry contribution to the economy.

Ms. King brings a wealth of experience to the team, having served in various capacities within the private sector from a base in Trinidad, however Ms. King has worked in several other OECS islands in the past. Most notably, she worked with the Hyatt Hotel where she was responsible for sales for the flagship property in Trinidad.

Her experience in the Eastern Caribbean in coordinating the marketing activities of hotel chains to drive sales will auger well for the partnerships that the destination must forge between private and public sector to grow the tourism industry in Dominica. More specifically, Ms. King has experience in working with tour operators and travel agents within the region and externally. Ms. King holds a master’s degree in marketing from The University of the West Indies and has over eighteen years’ experience in the tourism industry.

King noted, “It is a privilege to join the Ministry of Tourism and Discover Dominica Authority to serve the people of Dominica and to lead the overall marketing activities in working with the private sector to ensure that the world knows about Dominica. These are challenging times for the travel and tourism industry given the pandemic, but equally critical times for Dominica’s growth in the tourism industry. Together we must ensure that visitor arrivals and on-island spend grow and improve and that the visitor on- island experience is second to none.”

Her goal is to inspire the DDA Marketing team members and work closely with the private sector

and stakeholders to create truly unique guest experiences and meet our growth targets. The Minister of Tourism, International Transport & Maritime Initiatives, Hon. Denise Charles welcomed Ms. King to the DDA team as a key member and experienced marketer to implement the policies and strategies that the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives has tabled for the short, medium and longer term, as well as to bring a dynamism to the implementation of campaigns to bring about results