Seabourn Odyssey returns to Dominica with 63 passengers

The MV Seabourn Odyssey, which is the first cruise ship to come to Dominica since the COVID-19 pandemic, has again returned to our shores, but under strict COVID guidelines, according to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dominica Air and SeaPort Authorities (DASPA) Benoit Bardouille.

Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO), he said of the 63 passengers on board the luxury vessel, only vaccinated passengers and only those who booked reserved tours are allowed beyond the safety area that has been established on the Bayfront.

“These people who have gone on tour did so based on the certified tours that have been approved and which aligns to our Safe In Nature (SIN). Additionally, all of our tour operators and persons who are dealing directly with the visitors are all vaccinated,” Bardouille stated.

He said that as the number of cruise ships and passengers increases, vaccinated vendors will eventually be able to come to the Bayfront to showcase their products to the visitors.

“Everything is very dynamic and fluid with the way things are happening and we are working and taking guidance from the Ministry of Health and once they give us the necessary directive, we implement them,” the DASPA CEO said.

He revealed to DNO that the Seabourn vessel will make a weekly call to the island until October and that the celebrity cruise line is also expected to dock later this month.

At a welcome ceremony for the cruise ship last month, Bardouille underlined the significance of the cruise sector to the tourism industry.

“Since March 2020, we have virtually lost a major sector within our tourism business. With this restart we are hoping as we go on, we will grow from strength to strength within the industry as we prepare and grapple with the pandemic but knowing much more now than we knew before, we are able to deal with the challenges that it poses as well. So, we want to thank you for making that bold move,” he stated.

The DASPA official is of the view that the return of the Seabourn vessel signals to the rest of the cruise lines that Dominica is a safe destination to visit.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), Colin Piper, has reported that in preparation for the return of cruise ships to the island, over four hundred (400) service providers and stakeholders to include taxi drivers, craft and souvenir vendors, tour guides and tour operators took part in a series of training and workshops.

The sessions, held over the past month, focused primarily on a comprehensive list of protocols for keeping both passengers and residents safe and was in collaboration with the Caribbean Tourism Organization Professional Development Training.

Piper discussions are ongoing with Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean to review options to have a safe return of cruise activity.