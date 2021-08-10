Seabourn Odyssey returns to Dominica with 63 passengers

The MV Seabourn Odyssey, which is the first cruise ship to come to Dominica since the COVID-19 pandemic, has again returned to our shores, but under strict COVID guidelines, according to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dominica Air and SeaPort Authorities (DASPA) Benoit Bardouille.
Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO), he said of the 63 passengers on board the luxury vessel, only vaccinated passengers and only those who booked reserved tours are allowed beyond the safety area that has been established on the Bayfront.
“These people who have gone on tour did so based on the certified tours that have been approved and which aligns to our Safe In Nature (SIN). Additionally, all of our tour operators and persons who are dealing directly with the visitors are all vaccinated,” Bardouille stated.
He said that as the number of cruise ships and passengers increases, vaccinated vendors will eventually be able to come to the Bayfront to showcase their products to the visitors.
“Everything is very dynamic and fluid with the way things are happening and we are working and taking guidance from the Ministry of Health and once they give us the necessary directive, we implement them,” the DASPA CEO said.
He revealed to DNO that the Seabourn vessel will make a weekly call to the island until October and that the celebrity cruise line is also expected to dock later this month.
At a welcome ceremony for the cruise ship last month, Bardouille underlined the significance of the cruise sector to the tourism industry.
“Since March 2020, we have virtually lost a major sector within our tourism business. With this restart we are hoping as we go on, we will grow from strength to strength within the industry as we prepare and grapple with the pandemic but knowing much more now than we knew before, we are able to deal with the challenges that it poses as well. So, we want to thank you for making that bold move,” he stated.
The DASPA official is of the view that the return of the Seabourn vessel signals to the rest of the cruise lines that Dominica is a safe destination to visit.
Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), Colin Piper, has reported that in preparation for the return of cruise ships to the island, over four hundred (400) service providers and stakeholders to include taxi drivers, craft and souvenir vendors, tour guides and tour operators took part in a series of training and workshops.
The sessions, held over the past month, focused primarily on a comprehensive list of protocols for keeping both passengers and residents safe and was in collaboration with the Caribbean Tourism Organization Professional Development Training.
Piper discussions are ongoing with Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean to review options to have a safe return of cruise activity.
18 Comments
It would be nice to consider express-des-iles return to Dominica aswell
Trouble is Govt. is up the creek without a paddle. If they refuse the ship and the other islands are accepting them and things go well and the ships take DA off their itinerary, the same folks complaining now will blame the Govt. . Can’t please everybody. Notice that some locals were happy to work?
.
So how does this tie in with Skerrits general lockdown? This is utter madness and yet another example a rule for some and another rule for others. It clearly shows the incompetence of this government again and the simple fact that they haven’t a coherent strategy. We all will eventually ‘pay’ dearly for that.
a better sign to put there would have been Waitukubuli
Yes indeed, that would certainly have made it more unique. Buty WHY didn’t you make this suggestion BEFORE this sign was designed and built? It is always easier to criticize someone’s work rather than come up with the idea or innovation yourself.
While I was in no way connected with the concept or construction of the sign, I maintain that criticism has a necessary role in the arts. And criticism should not necessarily be conceived as being negative.
In terms of contributing suggestions beforehand, I doubt that anyone other than DDA and the artists involved were privy to the idea.
Very interesting…..only 63 passengers? Wow! that ship was sure loaded.
Ship should be turned back. Why strangers are allowed to roam freely in Dominica and our own people under lockdown? Does that make any sense at all? For a “Yankee Dollar”? Look out for COVID numbers to spike to 1000 + in the next couple weeks. I thought these people in this administration were serious? Well, excuse me… I should expect that and more.
This government has just demonstrated that tourists are more important than Dominicans. While we under curfew, tourists out enjoying themselves. Shame on you Skerrit, Piper and Charles.
Given the alarming increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases, I hope that the reason for the current surprisingly ”mild lockdown” is not to facilitate cruise ships at the expense of controlling the pandemic for the benefit of Dominicans.
It beggars belief that cruise ship arrivals have not been put on hold until we arrest the rate of infection.
Very risky indeed Roger. I agree with you 100%.
Good morning Roger.
Interesting observation. I am now wondering which one of the “Exemption” categories the passengers would fall under, as they go on their tours and/or do their shopping on the island.
There are reports of a Covid outbreak on a cruise ship where all aboard, crew and guests, were already vaccinated. Tourist can carry and spread the disease just like locals can.
Maybe they came to DA to sell us some agricultural produce, some of which we don’t grow anymore?
This is a huge miscaculation. I can think of no better incubator for a contagious virus than a cruise ship. Is it mere coincidence that two weeks after allowing the first cruise ship back to Dominica’s shores we are now struggling to contain our first serious covid outbreak? Allowing cruise ships to visit Dominica at this crucial time is a foolish move.
Not only foolish but irresponsible, this is putting every Dominican at risk, and the authorities are asking Dominicans to follow guidelines, services are cut, mamy people cant work, market closed (where people go to buy fresh fruit and vegetables), curfew in effect, but it’s business as usual for the cruise ships.
Do you know where the worst use of miscalculation is carried out, in the mind entertaining nonsense based on fear and ignorance, attributed to hysteria. Do you know where is the incubator for a contagious virus, in an unhealthy body. Why don’t you asked to ban the ships brining food supplies to Dominica, paranoia the things it can do to the mind of a person, wow.
Speak for yourself, you Minister of DLP propaganda.
The ship has an entourage that goes all over the island? I wasnt aware