Trade unionist laid to rest

Trade unionist Osborne Alec Gage who died on May 3, 2019 was earlier this week laid to rest at the Anglican cemetery after a funeral service held at the Bethesda Methodist Church in Roseau.

In the eulogy his daughter Janelle Owoeye described him as who sacrificed for his family and country and who “will never be forgotten.”

“His memory will forever remain in our hearts as we journey through life with the hope that we shall see each other again,” she said.

Alec Gage was born to Alexander Gage and Jane Allen on May 15, 1942 in Roseau. He was he last child of three boys and was referred to as “mommy’s boy” because of his charismatic nature.

He held a number of jobs including at the JU-C Factory, Bailiff for Courts Dominica but his most prominent and impactful position was at the Waterfront & Allied Workers Union (WAWU) where he served from 1970 to early 1990’s. During that time, Gage, as an organizer, was able to give effective service to WAWU’s members.

Among persons attending the funeral were union stalwarts, former WAWU president Alvin Serrant, the current Secretary-Treasurer, Kertist Augustus and Armour Thomas.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and some of his Cabinet members were also present.

Reverend Catherine Edwards was the main celebrant at the funeral service.