Traffic measures announced for opening of phase one of new hospital

The traffic department of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force will be implementing a few temporary measures in the Goodwill community to ease traffic congestion during the handing over and opening ceremony of phase one of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital Project, .

The ceremony is scheduled to take place today Friday, September 6th 2019 at the Lino park grounds from 3: 00 pm.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Simon Edwards, motorists are informed that the main entry to the event will be on Federation drive and vehicular traffic will only be permitted to drive south along Dupigny Lane from the roundabout to the junction of Rose Street.

“Both sides of Federation Drive from the junction of Rose Street to the roundabout will be reserved parking for dignitaries. One side parking will be accommodated along the western side of Rose Street from the junction of link road to the Federation Drive. One side parking will be accommodated along Federation Drive from the roundabout to St. Aroment.”

He said one side parking will also be accommodated along the eastern side of Charles Avenue from the junction of Bowers Lane to the roundabout on Federation Drive.

Edwards added that vehicles will also be permitted to park along the riverside area within the city of Roseau and on designated parking areas on the Goodwill to Roseau link road but no parking will be permitted along the link road from the junction of Elmshall Road and River Street.

These measures will take effect from today, Friday, September 6th 2019 from 11 am until the area is cleared of all obstructions.

Meantime, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said this morning on State-owned DBS Radio, that the commissioning of the first phase of the Dominica China Friendship hospital is a great achievement and a step forward for the delivery of health care services in Dominica.

“Over the years we have seen major improvements in health care system. Health care services and the delivery of health care services is not a static thing, it is an evolving process, what we’d obtain 20 years ago is different from what is now,” Skerrit said

“You have an increase in diseases and illnesses and a high presence of cancer and cancer-related illnesses, hypertension and also diabetes related illnesses and therefore it is always important to us as citizens to maintain a healthy lifestyle and to eat properly and exercise so that we minimize all risk of being unwell.”

He stated this is a major step for Dominica and thanked the government of China and Minister for Health, Dr. Kenneth Darroux for his leadership.

The prime minister added that in due time the government is also looking at naming certain aspects of the hospital after local Dominican practitioners, who have contributed to Dominica’s health care sector.