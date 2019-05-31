Traffic measures for launch of DLP candidate for Roseau South

The traffic department of the Dominica Police Force will be implementing a few temporary measures in the community of Newtown to ease traffic congestion during the launch of Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate for Roseau south, Chekira Lockhart.
Lockhart will be launched on Sunday 2nd of June, 2019 at Newtown Savannah.
Acting Superintendent in charge of the Central Division, Leana Edwards explained the traffic arrangements which will be put in place.
“One-way traffic will only be permitted on Victoria Street for motorist travelling north between the intersection of High Street and Victoria Street, Newtown and the Melville Battery road. Motorists travelling south to Newtown and other southern communities will do so via the Morne Bruce road and travel in an easterly direction unto the lower Morne Bruce road,” she said.
“Upon reaching the intersection of lower Morne Bruce road and Centre Street, Kings Hill you will continue in a southerly direction unto Back Street, Kings Hill then travel in a westerly direction along Melville Battery road unto the Newtown public road. Motorists traveling south along bath road will be diverted to the Morne Bruce main road to exit at Back Street Kings Hill unto the Newtown public road.”
Edwards also stated that motorists will not be allowed to travel in a westerly direction on Lower Kings Hill center street unto bathe road as well as motorist travelling south along Victoria street in the vicinity of DBS radio will be diverted left unto high street unto Morne Bruce public road.
Superintendent Edwards added that two emergency lanes have been established and must not be obstructed to the free flow of traffic.
“The portion of road on bath road between the intersection of High Street and Victoria street and Cornwall Street between the intersection of High Street and Bath Road, the portion of road on Cornwall Street between the intersection of High Street and Cornwall Street and the intersection of Cornwall Street and Bath Road, shall be maintained as an emergency lane. Only local access will be permitted on this portion of road.”
She said there will be no parking on either side of Victoria Street from the intersection of High Street and Melville Battery road as well as no parking on either side of Bath Road from the intersection of Independence Street and Morne Bruce public road. Public parking will be allowed in the city of Roseau and motorists must adhere to all traffic signs and road markings.
The general public is advised to fully cooperate with the police and to adhere to all the traffic signs and directions of the police.
These temporary measures are scheduled to take effect from 9 am on Sunday 2nd June 2019 and will remain in effect until the area is clear of all obstructions by 11 pm on Sunday June 2nd 2019.
10 Comments
Melville Battery is being mistaken for the Backstreet Road. Melville Battery road intersects with backstreet right before the decline that takes you to Newtown.
Melville Battery doesn’t intersect with Newtown.
Poor directions.
All Skerrit is doing is give people the impression that election is close but with my knowledge of him, elections will not be before December, if any elections. Make no mistake about it, Roosevelt is scared, scared, scared of the outcome and he knows very well that to him, losing means he will no longer be a FREE-DOM-ITE. So he going all over buying votes but he knows he cannot win in any of the four Roseau’s, he losing in the East from Wesley all the way to Laplaine. Then he knows he can’s win in Salsbury, St. Joe is gone, and so to is Mahault. He himself is in a fight of his life in the V/Case constituency and right now it is too close to call, while Reggie is poopooying on him in Cottage. So tell me if you think he can call election. In fact had it not been for the deep pockets of money he has his rallies would be empty. But people are paid to attend, free transportation, bus drivers getting free gas and pocket change so why not go? I hope he holds remembers to hold the bell
for an unknown shekira…….i find that to be alot of logistics.
i really don’t know this girl well enough to vote for her…de company one keeps will sell you out.
rum will not take me
Will boycott all labour party planned activities, don’t want to see any adulterous faces period.
show a map instead OMW!
This will be DLP’s third casualty..#1.GrandFond #2. CastleBruce
#3 Newtown.
Jahisiah would not have won, but he would have been a better candidate ..He was already on the ground, and was already amongst the people ..
This lady Chekira,who even knew her? She will lose by more than 500 votes.That’s a huge win for Sikiri
DLP is finished ….!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
We already know Skerrit cannot win and therefore Francine will not have competition for her “Foreign Affairs” services. But will Skerrit have a separate launch for each of these female candidates. Melissa will not be happy because she doesn’t like the idea of washing people’s dirty dishes you know.
All I will say is, I don’t understand why women in particular, are running on a ticket for Roosevelt Skerrit. I know they are female but do they have daughters or granddaughters? I don’t even ask if they have nieces or cusins. My God we talking a man that eating all kids of catwhether is wild cat or home cat. Whether is cat from abroad or 🐈cat on the road. Why they trying to bring more 🐈 in the cabinet? Francine might not like that you Know I know Gucci is mad already
These novice candidates (neophytes) of the DLP are in the penny and in for the pound. They are completely disconnected from the people’s pain, sorrow and suffering. How do I know this? The last nineteen years of DLP rule is concrete evidence, living proof. Anyone who associates himself/herself with Skerrit and his do-nothing party becomes tainted goods and is then discarded by the wayside. You sleep with dogs, you are bound to catch their fleas.
Another boom shell. Number 3 in the bag for Labour!
New Era with Chekira!
Labooooooor!
The unstoppable !
We VOTING Labour again… period!