Traffic measures to be implemented for Hurricane Maria thanksgiving and celebration concert

The police traffic department has announced some temporary measures in the city of Roseau to take effect during the thanksgiving and praise concert to commemorate the devastating passage, two years ago, of Hurricane Maria.

The concert is scheduled to be held from 4:00 p.m. today at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

“Motorists travelling north along Bath Road will turn west along Cork Street upon reaching the intersection of Bath Road and Cork Street. Motorists Travelling south along the Goodwill Bath Road link bridge will be diverted onto River Street or east onto the Link Road,” Police PRO, Inspector Simon Edwards stated. “There will be no parking on either side of the Link Road from the junction of Elms Hall Road to River Street. Motorists will not be allowed to travel in a northerly direction along Bath Road from the intersection on Bath Road and Cork Street. Motorists will not be permitted to travel in an easterly direction along Kennedy Avenue from the intersection of Independence Street and Kennedy Avenue”

Edwards said that public parking will be allowed in the city of Roseau and cautioned motorists to adhere to all traffic signs and road markings. He said the temporary measures will take effect from 10:00 a.m today and will remain in effect until the end of the thanksgiving celebration concert.

“The general public is advised to cooperate fully with the police and to adhere to all the traffic signs and or directions of the police,” Edwards stated.