Business Woman & Community Minded



I got to know Vena in the 1970s, when she operated her Hair Dressing Salon on Hillsborough st, in Roseau, just across from the Government Headquarters. In those days as a young businessman operating a high fashion garments and shoes store under the name of BYTRINEE, I travelled regularly to Puerto Rico and Miami, shopping for the latest in fashion to satisfy my very fashion conscious Dominican and Caribbean clientele. I often travelled on the same LIAT flight with Vena, who was herself shopping for the latest hair products, cosmetics and garments for her Salon and Boutique.

I wish to express my sincere thanks to Vena, for introducing me and my partner Eucief Nixon (Trinee), to many of the reliable and trust worthy suppliers in Puerto Rico. But that was the kind of person Vena was. Completely unselfish and willing to help others.

Vena’s School of Beauty

This selfless, community minded quality in Vena was further reflected in her desire to teach young girls the Beauty Profession. To do this Vena established The Vena’s School of Beauty and Cosmetology. This was the first school of its type on the island of Dominica, and many of our young women practicing the profession both here and overseas, are graduates from Vena’s School of Beauty and Cosmetology. Vena’s Community involvement was not limited to the School of Beauty. Vena provided accommodation free of charge and paid tuition , books and other expenses for many young Dominicans whose parents could not afford the cost of sending their children to Secondary school.

A Pillar of RIC

Vena was a pillar of support to the many activities organized by the Roseau Improvement Committee (RIC). I remember her particularly for that delicious soup she always gave us. For more than a decade, Vena donated the hot delicious soup and garlic bread to serve one hundred and fifty mothers at the annual RIC Mother’s Day luncheon. When RIC would be doing street cleaning on Community Day of Service, Vena would make sure we had some refreshments.

Tourism was Vena’s Business

Vena’ contribution to the development of the Tourism Sector was even more outstanding than her pioneering contribution to the Beauty Industry.

The many Tourism business enterprises established by Vena included:-

Vena’s Guest House, World of Food, St James Guest House and

Vena’s Paradise Hotel In the heart of the rainforest at Pond Casse.

In her Tourism business, as in her other businesses, Vena was “Captain & Cook”. She managed her hotels, she marketed her hotels, and she cooked delicious creole food for her guests.

However, like many of the other local Hotel operators, the persistent low hotel occupancy in Dominica’s hotel sector, took a heavy toll on Vena’s hotel businesses.

NDC Board Member

Vena’s wide experience in the Tourism business made her a very well qualified candidate to be a Director on the Board of The National Development Corporation, where she served from 1995 to 2000 representing the interests of the Small Hotels Sector. There she ably advocated for the small hotels and guest houses, and represented Dominica overseas well, when given the opportunity.

Vena’s outstanding Culinary performance at the Dominica booth at The Grand Pavois Boat and Yacht show in La Rochelle in 1998, will remain etched in the memories of our entire Dominica delegation and the many visitors to the Dominica Booth.

Thank you Vena, for all that you did to help build our Country, Dominica.

Farewell, my dear and honored friend.