Vena McDougall passed away on the 12th of January, 2021. Her life story is noteworthy, not only from her significant contribution to Dominica’s development, especially in the areas of business, tourism, culture and conservation, but also because it can be a motivational model for today’s and future Dominican women in their struggle…Vena’s contribution to business, tourism, conservation, Culture and Cuisine enrolls her beyond a shadow of a doubt in the “Caribbean Phenomenal Women’s Hall-of Fame.”Vena’s Guest House & Miss Wob Duet are two of the many things which Vena did for Dominica, by which she will be remembered.Yet we cannot, not mention her exquisite Dominican Creole cuisine. Up to recently, I was reminded of Vena’s fantastic Culinary performance, by one of the attendees who along with Vena and The National Development Corporation (NDC) Team, in 1998, formed Dominica’s and the OECS first delegation to attend The Grand Pavois Boat and Yacht Show in La Rochelle, France.
Jean Rhys HouseMany of our elders, historians and literary luminaries, referred to the 150years old, recently demolished wooden building at the corner of Cork St and Independence st, as the Jean Rhys building. And they were not wrong, because Jean Rhys, author of more than two dozen books and short stories, including The Wide Sargasso Sea , lived in that House for the first 16 years of her life. Indeed, Jean Rhys was, a prolific writer who glorified Dominica’s Beauty and culture in her novels.From Jean Rhys to Vena’s Guest HouseMy generation however, who referred to this said building as Vena’s Guest House, are also correct.Vena Mcdougal who was awarded Dominica’s Meritorious Service Award in 2004, lived in the Jean Rys House for many years more than our much acclaimed writer Jean Rhys.Vena though a small business woman, acquired the Jean Rhys House in the 1980s and held unto it till 2009.Writes. Polly Patuollo in Repeating Islands, “……on the death of Mr Winston in the early 1980s, the house was sold to an inter-island trader called Vena McDougall, who turned the building into Vena’s Hotel. At that point much of the interior was adapted to accommodate guests: …. the yard, however, retained some of its charm, and in the 1980s it became a pleasant restaurant known as the World of Food. The huge mango tree still provided shade, and at that time a plaque associating Jean Rhys with the house was nailed to its base. It remained the only tribute to the writer. Harry Sealey was the restaurant manager at the time and remembers how people would come there because of its associations with Rhys. ‘The Dominican-born journalist and academic Edward Scobie would bring his students there,’ says Mr Sealey, ‘Tourist groups would also come and, in 1990, the cast of the UK television series, The Orchid House.’”Recognizing the historical and cultural value of the former Jean RHys residence, Vena converted it into her home and Guest House.Vena this phenomenal business woman and Cultural Icon, in converting the Jean Rhys home to an income generating Vena’s Guest House, not only took the Jean Rhys home to a sustainable conservation level, but enabled thousands of Dominican, Caribbean and International visitors to sleep in the house where Jean Rhys was born and raised, and to savor Vena’s Dominican Creolé home style cooking, under the big mango tree in the yard.Many times on my travels as Minister of Tourism (1995-2000), guests who had stayed at Vena’s Guest House and eaten under the Mango tree in the yard, would rave to me about their wonderful experience.The French in particular spoke about “Le mange’ Creolé abas gros pied mango a’, et aussie La Grande case en Bois….”Madame Wob DwiyetVena’s contribution to Dominica’s heritage and culture does not end there. Today The Madame Wob Duet Show has become an established part of Dominica’s Independence celebrations, at home and in the Diaspora, usually during Creole Week. Thanks to Vena McDougal for Organizing the first Madame Wob Duet Show, and taking it to sustainability. After many years under Vena’s organization, the Madame Wob Duet Show was passed over to The Dominica Cultural Division, and continues to be a highlight of our annual Independence Celebrations.Business Woman & Community Minded
I got to know Vena in the 1970s, when she operated her Hair Dressing Salon on Hillsborough st, in Roseau, just across from the Government Headquarters. In those days as a young businessman operating a high fashion garments and shoes store under the name of BYTRINEE, I travelled regularly to Puerto Rico and Miami, shopping for the latest in fashion to satisfy my very fashion conscious Dominican and Caribbean clientele. I often travelled on the same LIAT flight with Vena, who was herself shopping for the latest hair products, cosmetics and garments for her Salon and Boutique.I wish to express my sincere thanks to Vena, for introducing me and my partner Eucief Nixon (Trinee), to many of the reliable and trust worthy suppliers in Puerto Rico. But that was the kind of person Vena was. Completely unselfish and willing to help others.Vena’s School of BeautyThis selfless, community minded quality in Vena was further reflected in her desire to teach young girls the Beauty Profession. To do this Vena established The Vena’s School of Beauty and Cosmetology. This was the first school of its type on the island of Dominica, and many of our young women practicing the profession both here and overseas, are graduates from Vena’s School of Beauty and Cosmetology. Vena’s Community involvement was not limited to the School of Beauty. Vena provided accommodation free of charge and paid tuition , books and other expenses for many young Dominicans whose parents could not afford the cost of sending their children to Secondary school.A Pillar of RICVena was a pillar of support to the many activities organized by the Roseau Improvement Committee (RIC). I remember her particularly for that delicious soup she always gave us. For more than a decade, Vena donated the hot delicious soup and garlic bread to serve one hundred and fifty mothers at the annual RIC Mother’s Day luncheon. When RIC would be doing street cleaning on Community Day of Service, Vena would make sure we had some refreshments.Tourism was Vena’s BusinessVena’ contribution to the development of the Tourism Sector was even more outstanding than her pioneering contribution to the Beauty Industry.The many Tourism business enterprises established by Vena included:-Vena’s Guest House, World of Food, St James Guest House andVena’s Paradise Hotel In the heart of the rainforest at Pond Casse.In her Tourism business, as in her other businesses, Vena was “Captain & Cook”. She managed her hotels, she marketed her hotels, and she cooked delicious creole food for her guests.However, like many of the other local Hotel operators, the persistent low hotel occupancy in Dominica’s hotel sector, took a heavy toll on Vena’s hotel businesses.NDC Board MemberVena’s wide experience in the Tourism business made her a very well qualified candidate to be a Director on the Board of The National Development Corporation, where she served from 1995 to 2000 representing the interests of the Small Hotels Sector. There she ably advocated for the small hotels and guest houses, and represented Dominica overseas well, when given the opportunity.Vena’s outstanding Culinary performance at the Dominica booth at The Grand Pavois Boat and Yacht show in La Rochelle in 1998, will remain etched in the memories of our entire Dominica delegation and the many visitors to the Dominica Booth.Thank you Vena, for all that you did to help build our Country, Dominica.Farewell, my dear and honored friend.
Farewell phenomenal Caribbean Woman.Rest in peace.Norris PrevostMinister of Tourism Dominica 1995-2000.
