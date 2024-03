The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) said that 1, 134, 136 people are eligible to cast ballots at the estimated 2, 200 polling stations, that opened at 6.00 a.m. (local time) and will close 12 hours later.

Among the candidates is the disgraced former FIFA Vice President Austin Jack Warner, who is awaiting extradition to the United States on several fraud-related charges in relation to his role as a FIFA official. Warner is contesting a seat along the east west-corridor that is currently held by the PNM.

The campaign had been unusual in that the political parties had to take into consideration the protocols put in place here to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) that has infected more than 200 and killed eight others in Trinidad and Tobago since the first case was detected in March.

The EBC has also outlined new measures for voters. They must wear masks, acknowledge the six feet social distancing and sanitise before and after entering the polling station.

