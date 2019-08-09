Trinidad sitting cabinet minister arrested: first in country’s history

Marlene McDonald ,Public Administration Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, has been arrested along with her husband, Michael Carew, as a result of a corruption probe in Trinidad. McDonald is the first sitting cabinet minister in T&T to be arrested by police, according to a Newsday report.
Sources in the report indicate that McDonald and her partner may have been arrested due to allegations over misappropriation of funds in connection with the Calabar Foundation, which was incorporated in 2010 and of which her husband was a director. One of the many allegations is that the cheques were reportedly issued before the foundation even came into existence.
11 Comments
Lint on thanks for asking where’s the passport money
Let’s all be honest. Politicians are the most corrupt set of people on earth, lawyers a close second. I am 100% certain that if a forensic audit were to be carried out tight now on this present Skerrit led government also every member will spend time in the pound. I have not even an iota of doubt about that. All the raving, ranting, cursing and vulgar behavior on the political platform and their Randall media houses is because they (the ministers and close associates) are afraid. They are morally afraid to lose the upcoming elections. They will clean out the treasury and the CBI funds to secure a win at the polls. The very first order of business for the new administration is to fire the biased, tiny-minded Police Chief.
Those police officers surely have balls. They are not into the politics even considering that their commissioner is a former minister. We need some of them in Dominica to say to hell with politics we have work to do. Great job officers, not in arresting the minister but in not seeing party colors.
Hayayiy. Skerro. Remember the old saying, “when your neighbour beard catch fire, wet yours”? Wet your beard, Skerro! I know we have some cops here that itching to arrest you. Especially those in the rat infested police stations. They might “encourage you to cooperate” too. Anyway am watching 👀…
A step in the right direction, those who are entrusted with the governance of a country should be held accountable when found wanting! Looking forward to the day when this will happen in Waitukubuli!
Our commisioner of police and prosecutors need to go Trinidad find out how they need to do thier jobs.
You are implying that our police officers do not know how to do their jobs. I find this highly offensive.
I am not implying. I am saying some of them don’t. Here a couple things you should be offended about. Man killed in police station in possie, commisioner said it was a homocide. To date nothing. Barrel of guns in port commisioner said they know who they want, to date no arrest. Police searched opposition leader home. PM and lawyer conspired no one reprimanded. Bobol and theft happening in force tbere is selective arrest. Nat security minister alleged to order police at girlfriend home. Where was the investigation? Minister had venezuelans building jetty for him. Where tbe investigations? Man deposited 1 mil in bann where the investigation. Thats just a few things you should be offended by. I know there are many good cops in Dominica but all it takes is to corrupt the head and we have incompetence.
@Shaka
Shaka, you have no apologies to give to anyone when you speak the truth. Come on man!
Good job and Qudos to the Trinidadian police . I heard the Chief of Police of Trinidad speak, and trust you, he is no government puppet. I don’t think that he will accept rubbish from noone.
If she is guilty, jail her!!!
Corruption hurts!
misappropriation of funds
A crime everywhere but in Dominica