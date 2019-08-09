Trinidad sitting cabinet minister arrested: first in country’s history

Marlene McDonald ,Public Administration Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, has been arrested along with her husband, Michael Carew, as a result of a corruption probe in Trinidad. McDonald is the first sitting cabinet minister in T&T to be arrested by police, according to a Newsday report.

Sources in the report indicate that McDonald and her partner may have been arrested due to allegations over misappropriation of funds in connection with the Calabar Foundation, which was incorporated in 2010 and of which her husband was a director. One of the many allegations is that the cheques were reportedly issued before the foundation even came into existence.

