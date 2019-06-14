Trinidadians stage protest over Venezuelan immigrants

Over 1oo frustrated Trinidad nationals took to the Queen’s Park Oval on Thursday night to protest against Venezuelan migrants being allowed to register to work in Trinidad according to Newsday Trinidad.

While there has always been migration between Trinidad and Venezuela there has been a recent influx of Venezuelan refugees fleeing to Trinidad over the political and economic crisis in their home country.

Trinidadians are concerned over the negative implications for their society and economy that a wave of immigration might bring in particular over competition for jobs.

Protesters alternately chanted “close the borders”, “call the election” and “Rowley must go” just metres away from the heavy police presence and the area where Venezuelans were being registered.

The protest action took place on the last day of a two week amnesty that began on May 31st. This registration will allow Venezuelans to legally work in Trinidad for 1 year.

Read Full Story