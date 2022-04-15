Trio charged with murder of Dominican in Antigua

By Shermain Bique-Charles - Friday, April 15th, 2022 at 12:26 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Burnt-out vehicle in which James’ charred remains were found. Inset: photo of James

Police in Antigua and Barbuda have charged three men for the murder of Dominica-born Authur James.

In October last year, the family of James filed a missing person report after he had gone missing.

James was last seen some time on October 28 and two days later his relatives filed the missing person report.

On October 30th, what appeared to be the charred remains of a human body who many believed was that of James, were discovered by police inside the trunk of a burnt-out motor car.

The police started investigating the matter and in November 2021, Zamir and Obasic Ogarro, along with Uroy Joseph eof Liberta were charged with the alleged kidnapping of James.

They were taken before the court and remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison. However, with the exception of Joseph, both Zamir and Obasic Ogarro were able to make bail.

Last week, a forensic analysis which conducted on the charred remains of the body was was found in the burnt-out vehicle in October, confirm that it was in fact James’ body.

James’ loved ones have faced an agonising six-month wait for details of what happened to him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Everton Jeffers, who is acting in the absence of Commissioner Rodney, said he is pleased with the level of progress that has been made so far in the investigation.

He pointed out that the investigation had numerous complexities that required patience, as well as diligent and professional police work to bring it to the point where further charges could have been laid.

DCP Jeffers acknowledges the critical role played by the FBI Forensic Lab and the support offered by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda in the investigation.

He commended the team of investigators for their hard work and commitment and also express thanks to James’s family for their patience.

The accused are expected back in court sometime next week.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.