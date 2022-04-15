Trio charged with murder of Dominican in Antigua

Police in Antigua and Barbuda have charged three men for the murder of Dominica-born Authur James.

In October last year, the family of James filed a missing person report after he had gone missing.

James was last seen some time on October 28 and two days later his relatives filed the missing person report.

On October 30th, what appeared to be the charred remains of a human body who many believed was that of James, were discovered by police inside the trunk of a burnt-out motor car.

The police started investigating the matter and in November 2021, Zamir and Obasic Ogarro, along with Uroy Joseph eof Liberta were charged with the alleged kidnapping of James.

They were taken before the court and remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison. However, with the exception of Joseph, both Zamir and Obasic Ogarro were able to make bail.

Last week, a forensic analysis which conducted on the charred remains of the body was was found in the burnt-out vehicle in October, confirm that it was in fact James’ body.

James’ loved ones have faced an agonising six-month wait for details of what happened to him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Everton Jeffers, who is acting in the absence of Commissioner Rodney, said he is pleased with the level of progress that has been made so far in the investigation.

He pointed out that the investigation had numerous complexities that required patience, as well as diligent and professional police work to bring it to the point where further charges could have been laid.

DCP Jeffers acknowledges the critical role played by the FBI Forensic Lab and the support offered by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda in the investigation.

He commended the team of investigators for their hard work and commitment and also express thanks to James’s family for their patience.

The accused are expected back in court sometime next week.