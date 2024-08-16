Triple Kay International receives award from Asa Bantan

Popular Dominican Bouyon band Triple Kay International is the recipient of the title of ‘TK International Dominica’s Number One Bouyon Band Summer Daybreak Breakfast Fete Icons’ at Asa Bantan’s 2024 Breakfast Fête. The band celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and, describes the award as “a milestone in our journey .”

“This is not just a testament to our 25 years of dedication to preserving and expanding the Bouyon music genre but also a reflection of the deep appreciation and love that exists within the Dominican music fraternity”, said a statement from the group.

Asa Bantan, who advocates for the realization of music as an economic driving force, highlighted the importance of unity within the music community while presenting the award.

The artist’s remarks lauded the rise of Bouyon music and praised Triple Kay’s efforts to bring this music to the world.

Acknowledging that Asa’s words resonated deeply with the band, Triple Kay’s statement continued, “From day one, we have been committed to preserving our culture and expanding its reach beyond our shores. This award, which we accept with great humility, is dedicated to everyone who has believed in the genre, the band, the brand, and in us as influential ambassadors of our beloved island nation.

As we celebrate our 25th anniversary this year, we are filled with gratitude for the unwavering support of our fans, partners, and the broader Dominican community. Your belief in us and in the power of Bouyon music has been the driving force behind our success. We are more committed than ever to being not only ambassadors of Dominica but also the proud bearers of Bouyon music’s legacy.”