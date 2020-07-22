WEATHER UPDATE: Flash Flood Watch or Warning may be issued for Dominica as Tropical Storm Gonzalo approaches

Increased rainfall, thunderstorm activity and gusty winds projected for Dominica from Thursday night, July 23rd.

Tropical Depression No. 7 which formed yesterday is now tropical storm strength and approaching the Southern Windward Islands.

At 5 am, the center of Tropical Depression No. 7 which formed at 5pm yesterday over the Central Tropical Atlantic is now Tropical Storm Gonzalo as of 850 am. Gonzalo is located near latitude 9.9 North, longitude 43.1 West or about 1250 miles or 2010 km East of the Southern Windward Islands.

Gonzalo is moving toward the west-northwest near 12mph (19 km/h) with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph (75 km/h).

Shower and thunderstorm activity along with gusty winds ahead of TD No. 7 are projected to begin affecting the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, from Thursday evening into Friday. The current projection is for the tropical cyclone to move across the southern Windward Islands about 230 miles to the south of Dominica throughout Saturday. Unstable conditions are therefore expected to linger across the island throughout most of the weekend.

Projected rainfall amounts during the period from Thursday night into Saturday is for 2 to 3 inches (50-75mm) with higher amounts in elevated areas. Flash flooding and landslides are therefore possible. A Flash Flood Watch or Warning may be issued as conditions warrant from Friday.

Meanwhile, another active tropical wave is expected to generate shower and thunderstorm activity which could be heavy at times across Dominica, from Monday and throughout Tuesday of next week.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution during this projected wet spell from Thursday night and into early next week.

Gusty winds and a deterioration in sea conditions are anticipated in areas of showers and thunderstorms. Mariners and other users of the sea are therefore advised to exercise caution during the period. A Small Craft Advisory will be issued from Thursday July 23rd.

The public is advised to keep informed on these systems by listening to further updates provided by the Meteorological Service.