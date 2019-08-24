UPDATE: Tropical Depression upgraded to Tropical Storm Dorian

Tropical depression number 5 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Dorian. Dorian is the fourth named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Dorian was located near latitude 10.7 North, longitude 49.1 West. Dorian is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue tonight. A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast on Sunday, and that motion is expected to continue through Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

On the forecast track, the tropical cyclone is expected to be near the central Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, on Tuesday.

Dorian could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the central Lesser Antilles on Tuesday.

Based on current projections, a deterioration in weather conditions including moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds, is expected across Dominica from early hours of Tuesday morning.

Residents are therefore advised to be VIGILANT, make the necessary preparations, keep updated on this system and a Tropical Storm Watch could be issued for Dominica on Sunday.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.