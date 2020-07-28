Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Dominica; PM urges residents to take system seriously

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Dominica as of 3:00 pm today.
This, as Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 approaches Dominica. At 11:00 am today, the system was located about 510 miles east southeast of Dominica moving in a general westward direction. On this track, the centre of the system is expected to pass to the northeast of Dominica.
According to weather officials, Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 could become a tropical storm today, Wednesday, close to the Leeward Islands and Dominica.
In a statement earlier today, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced that “out of an abundance of caution” as of 3:00 pm this afternoon, a tropical storm warning would be issued for Dominica.
“I have also been advised that a concern for Dominica is for heavy rainfall which would cause flash flooding, landslides and gusty winds up to tropical storm force strength,” the prime minister stated.”We can all recall the devastation caused by floodwaters from systems in the past including Erika which was only a tropical storm.”
The prime minister urged citizens not to panic but to their plans into action.
“We want everyone to take the system seriously and pay close attention to the information that is provided to you. The focus of the public now must be on preparatory actions and activities,” he advised. “Take the time to make the necessary preparations to protect your lives and property.”
Skerrit said that all shelter managers had been put on alert and gave the assurance that no citizen would be left in an unsafe situation. He advised residents to take the time to know where their local shelter is located.
The prime minister said that equipment owners have been placed on alert to pre-position equipment to facilitate the quick road clearance if necessary. He also advised residents to limit outdoor activities during heavy rains and to move about with extreme caution especially in areas prone to flooding and landslides.
The prime minister’s full statement is posted below.
