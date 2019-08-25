UPDATE(11 AM): Tropical storm warning issued for Barbados

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for Barbados and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Additional watches could be issued later today for portions of the Windward and Leeward Islands. Elsewhere, interests in Dominica should monitor the progress of Dorian.

At 11AM, the center of Tropical Storm Dorian was located near latitude 11.2 North, longitude 52.9 West or about 632 miles or 1017 miles southeast of Dominica.

Dorian is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this motion should continue through tonight.

A turn toward the west-northwest is expected on Monday, with this motion continuing through Tuesday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to be near the Windward Islands late Monday or early Tuesday and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday with the center projected to pass very near St. Lucia.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Dorian could be near hurricane strength by Tuesday over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center.

Dorian is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in portions of the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, with possible isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches.

Tropical storm conditions are likely in the warning are by late Monday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by Monday night or Tuesday.

Swells generated by Dorian will be affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles by late Monday. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current.

The Dominica Meteorological Service will continue to monitor and provide the necessary updates.

Next intermediate advisory will be at 2PM and the next complete advisory will be at 5PM.