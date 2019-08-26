UPDATE (11pm): Tropical storm watch issued for Dominica as Tropical Storm Dorian continues to approach Windward Islands

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

At 11pm, Tropical Storm Dorian was located near Latitude 11.7N and Longitude 55.3W approximately 300 miles east south east of Barbados (763km or 474 miles southeast of Dominica). Dorian is moving towards the west at 14mph (22km/h). A turn toward the west-northwest is expected on Monday, with this motion continuing through Tuesday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to be near the Windward Islands late Monday or early Tuesday and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday

Dorian could be near hurricane strength Tuesday over the Eastern Caribbean Sea. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.

The center of Dorian is projected to pass over the Windward Islands (southern portion of the island chain), south of Dominica. Regardless, pockets of moderate to heavy shower and thunderstorm activity generated by the system are projected to spread northwards across Dominica from overnight Monday and throughout Tuesday along with gusty winds possible up to tropical storm strength. Rainfall projection is for 2 to 4 inches (50-100mm) across Dominica with higher amounts in elevated areas. Small craft operators and other sea users are advised to exercise extreme caution during the next few days. A small craft warning will be in effect from 6pm Monday 26th August until 6pm Tuesday 27th August.

Residents are advised to remain VIGILANT, make the necessary preparations and keep updated on this system.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.