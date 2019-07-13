Tropical wave affecting Dominica

Dominica News Online - Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at 7:15 AM
A tropical wave is expected to generate cloudiness with shower activity and possible isolated thunderstorms across most of the island chain during today, according to today’s 6:00 am advisory from the Dominica Meteorological Service.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise caution mainly during this morning.

Additionally, another tropical wave over the Central Atlantic currently has a low chance of development and is projected to affect mainly the southern portion of the island chain by late Sunday into Monday.

Gusty winds are expected during the next few days particularly over elevated areas of the island.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, should exercise caution.

