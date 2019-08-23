Tropical wave has a high chance to develop into a depression

Dominica News Online - Friday, August 23rd, 2019 at 10:27 PM
Tropical Wave with an Area of Low Pressure now has a high chance of development over the next 5 days

Issued by the Dominica Meteorological Service at 8:30 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019

A tropical wave with an area of low pressure currently over the Tropical Atlantic, approximately 1100 miles east south east of the Windward Islands at 8pm, is being monitored for development.

The system currently has a moderate chance of development over the next 2 days and a high chance of development over 5 days. A tropical depression is likely to form over the weekend or early next week as it moves generally westward to west-northwestward near 15 mph.

Residents are therefore advised to be vigilant and to keep updated on this system which is expected to be near the islands by mid next week. 

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

