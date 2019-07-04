Tropical wave is affecting Dominica

A tropical wave is expected to generate cloudiness with showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times and isolated thunderstorms across the island chain, including Dominica, during the next 24 hours.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise caution particularly during the late afternoon to overnight period.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking up to 8.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, are advised to exercise caution.

Dominica Meteorological Service Website