Tropical wave is affecting Dominica

Dominica News Online - Thursday, July 4th, 2019 at 5:25 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A tropical wave is expected to generate cloudiness with showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times and isolated thunderstorms across the island chain, including Dominica, during the next 24 hours.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise caution particularly during the late afternoon to overnight period.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking up to 8.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, are advised to exercise caution.

 

Dominica Meteorological Service Website

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.