Tropical waves projected to affect island chain

A tropical wave is expected to produce cloudiness with scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly across the central and southern portions of the island chain during the next 24 hours, the Dominica Meteorological Service has reported.

By Wednesday night and throughout Thursday, another tropical wave is projected to affect the island chain generating showers which could be moderate to heavy at times and isolated thunderstorms.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 5.0 feet.

Meanwhile, a westward moving tropical wave located over the central Tropical Atlantic is being monitored for development. This wave currently has a low chance of development over the next five days.