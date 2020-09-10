Two arrested and placed in quarantine

The police have arrested two men and taken them into government quarantine.
Acting Deputy Chief of Police, Davidson Valerie, said at a news conference on Tuesday evening that the police had been in pursuit of the men for 48 hours.
“I want to thank the many citizens who have provided invaluable information to the police; all reports received were processed,” he said. “Stemming out of these investigations, two men were arrested and taken into quarantine during the last 24 hours.”
He said the police are aware of the concerns of the public in relation to the individuals who were arrested and revealed that other individuals whom the public had concerns about were checked and cleared.
He added that the police have received reports that some people who have been placed in government quarantine at Portsmouth, pending their results are conducting themselves in a disorderly manner.
Valerie said this behavior will not be tolerated and will be dealt with according to law.
“Let me inform these individuals that the law makes it mandatory that anyone coming into Dominica, on arrival shall be quarantined for a period of 14 days or a period specified in writing by the Chief Medical Officer,” he remarked.
Therefore, he warned that anyone who fails to comply with these requirements to be placed in isolation, surveillance or self-quarantined commits an offense.
Valerie went on to say that these requirements are specifically put in place to prevent any spread of Covid-19 in Dominica.
“Let me remind you that from March to June 2020 Dominica embarked on drastic and necessary measures to include total lockdown with a view to preventing the spread of Covid-19,” he stated. “Dominica cannot afford to return to a similar situation and we must make every sacrifice to ensure that we don’t return to that period.”
Fred. Try not to appear as an authority regarding things you have no clue about. Dominica has a mandatory 14 day quarantine. Please let us encourage all visitors to respect that. All those concerned about their rights should stay in the countries they are in with the exponential covid cases and inability to lead a “normal” life. We want free testing and free stays in Dominica? Which other place on earth right now will you get that? Waiting for anyone’s best response. Please avoid damning a country doing it’s best to survive a pandemic especially when many in the “first world” are already dead. Can we please agree in any ONE thing???!!
Mr. Valerie as a senior officer of Commonwealth of Dominica I think you need to go back to when you were on training. And ask yourself what is the function and purpose of a police officer. And while you are at it read the constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica and spend a little more time in the section that has to do the with the Commonwealth of Dominica Police force and the duty/s of a police officer. And ask yourself if the constitution or the laws were made to govern some people and not for those in government. You and the other high hierarchy in the Dominica Police force is hurting Dominica with you all lack of professionalism. Stop being a poppet and serve the citizens of the Commonwealth of Dominica, be a police force for the people and Dominica.
So, if you go dong to Dominica for 14 days, and they place you in quarantine, I guess you will not be able to see your relatives then? Is just quarantine and depart . What a “vacation.”
this medical epidemic has imposed a hash and disturbing situation in the world but the way the arrivals are treated will impose a negative effect on Dominica for years, one example i am Dominican free of the virus but will not enter DOMINICA as long as this treatment continues .this seems to be a money grabbing business starting with a fee for a test on arrival plus being taken to places chosen by the government employees as criminals at unthinkable expenses . one wonders why the same efforts puts into this is not used to stop the importation of drugs which destroys the country and is there for all to see except those whos job it should be
It is actually pandemic, since it exists in every country within this know universe!
It would be an epidemic if it was found only in one country; or place; I used the term epidemic in reference to Dominica only; meaning a widespread occurrence of this infectious disease in a small community (island) as ours with a very small population of less than eighty thousand people at this particular time.
The reality is the disease is pandemic!
Just thought I would clarify that somewhat.
Doctor Punjab Skerrit is my political foe right now; but I doubt any legal precautions taken to protect our people from arriving visitors, spreading the virus will not have any negative impact on the country anytime in the feature.
It is better to enforce the law than to have all of Dominica killed by this thing COVID-19.
Of all my mother children, my sister Marie, and I are the only two left, contracting that at her age, she might only last a few hours!
All free nations cherish their contstitutions where freedom of movement is sacred tenet of any democracy. I totally understand people are afraid 9f covid. Does this mean we throw the constitution out the window. What right does the government have to quarantine anyone and then charge them money for being imprisoned?. With this unfortunate precedent the door is open for any restriction on our freedom of movement for any other reason.
I’m surprised the government hasn’t been sued to stop this unconstitutional practice.
If you are elderly or immunocompromised or feel vulnerable the make the choice to stay home. A great government would set up a colony for these people to secluded themselves. Restricting a nation against its will is just WRONG
Ok so they will be dealt with according to law. What are the penalties sir? What sanctions are stipulated in the said law….please tell us all so we can be fully informed.
There have been penalties on the books for humpteen years reference illegal entry and we are aware but for breaking quarantine we doh know because many people break quarantine and nuffing happening to them .
I can read between the lines but what law specifically did these two persons violate? It appears that they breached the quarantine stipulations.
I’m in agreement with many of the COVID 19 protocols. The country must be protected. Having said that, many have complained about the awful and unsanitary conditions of the designated places they are housed. The high cost of their stay and the inconsistent delivery of meals.
The quarantine process, most people opine, is used to put money in the pockets of those landlords who are still waiting on a replacement for RUSM. Lower the expense, make the places and the surroundings more fitting for human habitation.
“Let me inform these individuals that the law makes it mandatory that anyone coming into Dominica, on arrival shall be quarantined for a period of 14 days or a period specified in writing by the Chief Medical Officer,” he remarked.
This is not true. The Police need to better understand their country’s laws. Quarantine depends on country of origin and the risk classifications and protocols that have been established. That the acting Chief of Police appears unaware of this is deeply disturbing.