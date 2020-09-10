Two arrested and placed in quarantine

The police have arrested two men and taken them into government quarantine.

Acting Deputy Chief of Police, Davidson Valerie, said at a news conference on Tuesday evening that the police had been in pursuit of the men for 48 hours.

“I want to thank the many citizens who have provided invaluable information to the police; all reports received were processed,” he said. “Stemming out of these investigations, two men were arrested and taken into quarantine during the last 24 hours.”

He said the police are aware of the concerns of the public in relation to the individuals who were arrested and revealed that other individuals whom the public had concerns about were checked and cleared.

He added that the police have received reports that some people who have been placed in government quarantine at Portsmouth, pending their results are conducting themselves in a disorderly manner.

Valerie said this behavior will not be tolerated and will be dealt with according to law.

“Let me inform these individuals that the law makes it mandatory that anyone coming into Dominica, on arrival shall be quarantined for a period of 14 days or a period specified in writing by the Chief Medical Officer,” he remarked.

Therefore, he warned that anyone who fails to comply with these requirements to be placed in isolation, surveillance or self-quarantined commits an offense.

Valerie went on to say that these requirements are specifically put in place to prevent any spread of Covid-19 in Dominica.

“Let me remind you that from March to June 2020 Dominica embarked on drastic and necessary measures to include total lockdown with a view to preventing the spread of Covid-19,” he stated. “Dominica cannot afford to return to a similar situation and we must make every sacrifice to ensure that we don’t return to that period.”