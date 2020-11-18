Two calypsonians among eight recipients of Dominica’s highest cultural award

For the promotion of Calypso music in Dominica, Andrew “Scrunter’ Bazil and Val Cuffy were awarded Dominica’s highest cultural award, The Gold Drum Award over the weekend.

Cuffy, was also recognized for the promotion of music and events management, He and Bazil were among eight individuals who received the prestigious award for their contribution to arts and culture spanning more than 20 years.

The other awardees included Joan Frampton for the promotion and preservation of traditional dance and music. Delmance ‘Ras Mo’ Moses for the Promotion and preservation of Traditional Music, The Karina Cultural Group, for the promotion and preservation of the Kalinago Heritage, Gilles Carbon Jno. Baptitse, for the promotion and preservation of traditional dance, Lucia lander for the promotion of contemporary dance and Rosette Bertrand for the promotion and preservation of traditional dance and creole wear.

The ceremony also included the presentation of special recognition awards to those who have made significant contributions to culture for a period of under twenty years and to those who have achieved notable success in a particular field of arts and culture.

Those awardees include Shirley Alexander, for outstanding contribution to community development , flower and heritage events, 4-h club development and decor design, Earlson Matthew for promotion of contemporary music, Culture Lovers for the promotion of traditional dance, Carlyn, ‘Carlyn XP’ Phillip for the promotion of Bouyon and other types of contemporary music, Shirvon Vigilante for the promotion of traditional music and dance and Collette Dianne Telemaque, for the promotion and preservation of the Kokoy language, agro industries, local confectionary and traditional drumming.

The winners of two new competitions which division the Cultural Division introduced during this year’s Independence season, were announced. Brandsmark won the award for best creole decor among business places while the the best creole decor among Government offices award went to the Dominica Air and Seaport Authority (DASPA).