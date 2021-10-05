Two companies issue COVID-19 vaccine mandate while PM hints at mandatory vaccination

Employees at two companies in Dominica have been informed that come October 15, 2021, they will be required to present proof of partial or full vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test, to continue working at those companies.

In a letter dated Wednesday, September 29, 2021, telecommunications giant Digicel informed its staff that in a bid to “safeguard the health of our organization, people and customers”, employees should submit their vaccination cards to its Human Resources (HR) department by close of business on October 15.

According to the letter bearing the signature of Olivier Coughlan, Digicel’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Caribbean and Central American region, if an employee is unvaccinated, they will be required to submit a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test result taken in the preceding 72 hours every two weeks to the HR.

The company further said that in the new mandate which will affect more than 4,000 Digicel employees local, regionally and internationally, the test will be done at the employee’s expense and the antigen test will not be accepted.

The letter stated that employees who are unable to provide a current PCR test and are unable to attend work for this reason, must take the days as unpaid leave or they can choose to use them as vacation days if available.

The company made it clear that no employee will be permitted to work remotely to avoid taking the vaccine or PCR test.

Exemption from this new policy will only be granted for medical reasons, however, the employee must present a doctor’s report detailing why they are unable to take the vaccine, the company said.

Digicel has said that it is aware of the legal positions in some markets and will therefore deal with the issue on a ‘case by case basis.

Dominica News Online (DNO) has also received a similar letter sent to employees of RDR Inc. a local mining company.

In that letter signed by managing director Roger William, employees have been informed that they “must be fully (in some cases partially ) vaccinated by Friday, October 15, 2021.”

The notice, dated September 28 2021, goes on to state that during such period, all employees must present proof of vaccination status to the administrative office for their employee file records.

Unvaccinated employees have been told that they must present a negative PCR/antigen test before beginning work every Monday morning.

Staffers who fail to adhere to these measures have been cautioned that they will not be allowed to enter the compound.

DNO attempted to speak with the Dominica Employers Federation (DEF) to try to ascertain how many companies have implemented a vaccination mandate locally but our efforts have so been unsuccessful.

However, in a recent statement, the DEF Board of Governors expressed its support for vaccination as “the best inoculation defence we [currently] have against the virus” and recommended that employers and their employees avail themselves of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, despite several pronouncements in the past that vaccination will not be made mandatory in Dominica, prime minister Roosevelt Skerrit may have had a change of heart as borne out by a statement which he made on local media recently.

Speaking on the Heng last week, Skerrit stated, “While the government’s position is no mandatory vaccination for this time, this can change in the future; so don’t get comforted by the view that Skerritt says no mandatory vaccine; no mandatory vaccine for now, but that can change.”

Based on the last update presented as of October 2, 2021, a total number of 21729 people have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while 25807 have taken one dose.