Two ‘exciting activities’ planned for Month of the Elderly

The Youth Arm of the Dominica Council on Ageing (DCOA) has conceptualized and planned two exciting activities which will form part of “The Month of the Elderly” being observed this month.

Member of the DCOA Youth Arm, Monelle Alexis, says the activities are: a workshop for young people ages 13 to 17 dubbed, ‘Love Our Seniors” carded for Tuesday 24th September at the UWI Open Campus from 8:15am to 1:00pm and a tour, “Touring with the Elderly” to take place on Saturday 28th September from 9:00am.

“The objectives of the workshop for young people “are to understand how to care for the elderly, to identify common diseases affecting the elderly, to identify the signs and discuss the consequences of elderly abuse, to devise ways to honor the elderly and to network with groups affiliated with the elderly,” Alexis said.

According to Alexis, the tour has been organized to allow the seniors to rediscover the Nature Island.

“We are going to rediscover the Nature Island,” Alexis stated. “You are going to have fun; we are going to discover. You are going to meet other senior people, be it affiliates of the council or other elderly in Dominica who decided to participate. Most importantly you are going to have fun.”

Tour will begin from the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard (Bayfront).

“From there we will be visiting 5 different sites,” Alexis indicated.

The sites include Fresh Water Lake, Trafalgar Falls, Titou Gorge, Sulphur Spring, and will end at the Mero Beach.

Alexis said the cost of the tour is $50 per person and those who are interested in participating are being asked to register at the Council on Ageing Office on Bath Road.

The deadline for registration is September the 23rd.