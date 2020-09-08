Two former champs chase DFA Premier League title

Two former champions LA Enterprises Bombers FC of Portsmouth and Happi Bath Estate FC remained in the title hunt with crucial victories in their latest round of matches of the Dominica Football Association (DFA) Premier Division League.

On Friday at the Benjamin Park in Portsmouth, the home-based club maintained their post-COVID-19 run when they posted their sixth victory in their last seven games to remain as the only unbeaten club since the resumption of football on the island.

The skillful and energetic Jamie Parillon continued his good form as he netted twice to give his club two goals to one win over Petro Caribe Pointe Michel FC.

Kyle Delsol scored the lone goal for Pointe Michel as their struggles in the second round continued.

On Saturday at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Happi Bath Estate edged out championship contenders WE United by one goal to nil through a 10th-minute goal from Marcellus Bonney.

Meantime, former champions Central Cooperative Credit Union Dublanc LTD FC did not have to “burst” a sweat and secured an easy three points as their opponents, Exodus FC failed to show up for the 2 pm encounter.

In Sunday’s doubleheader at the Stadium, former champions Harlem United went on a goal spree against Belfast Estate Mahaut Soca Strikers FC soundly defeating them 6-2.

Harlem had to come from behind on two occasions in the first half of play and enjoyed a one-goal advantage heading into the interval. At the resumption, it was vintage Harlem as they netted three more goals. Audel Laville netted twice while there was one goal each for Zion Emanuel, Brandell Richards, Odel Francis and Dervin Emanuel. Captain Jerran Sebastien scored both goals for his club.

In the other game, defending champions Sagicor South East FC came from one goal down to secure a draw with East Central FC in a keenly contested affair. Reon Cuffy scored for East Central FC while Javid George scored for the defending champions.

In Division One action on Saturday, Denise Charles Pointe Michel FC and Police Sports Club played to a 1-all draw at the Newtown Playing Field.

Andy St Rose opened the scoring for Police while Stefan Blaize got the equalizer for Pointe Michel FC.

On Friday at the Almond Park in Dublanc, Itassi United FC recorded three goals to nil victory over RC Doctors FC. Devin Didier scored in the 33rd minute of play for Itassi, with Vernent Joseph making it 2-nil in the 41st minute. Dwight Thomas sealed the deal when he converted in the 72nd minute for the comfortable win in the end.