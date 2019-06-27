Two graduate from Achievement Learning Centre

The Achievement Learning Centre (ALC) which specializes in special education services, on Wednesday held its 3rd commencement ceremony under the theme ‘If you believe you can achieve,’ where two students, Cameron Augustine and Shannik Mack graduated from the institution.

Keynote speaker Carlton Lanquedoc told the graduates that they should dream and also have a vision for their future.

“If you have a vision for yourself, do not be bothered that people may be blind to see what you can see, that vision will help you to see beyond all of the ridicule, distractions and discouragements,” he stated

He advised the graduates that they should put the vision that they have into motion.

“You become what you believe. You have been brought up in a situation that limited your understanding of your potential. People may ridicule you, call you names but do not live your life thinking you are a chicken. Behold that you are meant to be,” he told the graduands.

In her opening remarks, principal of the school Ms. Rhonda Celaire, said today’s graduation is special as they celebrate the sending off of two promising young men, one with landscaping, botany drive and the other with sound engineering.

“Our students are always our joy and their success is our satisfaction. Through the years, educating these boys has been very difficult but now, it is very rewarding. These young men are lovely young individuals whom we refuse to give up on. All our remaining students will soon be walking this path, creating the world to their fitting. ALC students have shown us a different shade of life, that of abstract and colour; students have taught us to work more as a team – firm and strong,” she remarked.

The graduating students recently completed their CCSLC in five subjects: Mathematics, English, Social Studies, Science and French.

The Achievement Learning Center (ALC) is an education and training institution founded in 2011 by director Beverly Leblanc. The institution specializes in special education services, academic support, vocational training, professional training and adult education services.

They offer special education services, academic support/individual tutoring, reading intervention, summer special programs and life skills training.

ALC’s mission is to provide high quality education and training, while creating a nurturing and supportive community of learners in a stimulating learning environment. Their aim is to expose all learners to the necessary training, skills and education programs that will allow them to make a meaningful contribution to society.

The Achievement Learning Center is located on 3 Elliot Avenue, Pottersville Roseau, Dominica and can be contacted on 1767 6131959 or on email at achieve074@gmail.com.