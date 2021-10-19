Two men charged and bailed in manslaughter case, police in search of others

Local entertainer Kenny “Kenny G” Jno Baptiste along with Kent Lestrade are now on a $100,000.00 bail each, following their appearance at the Roseau Magistrate court yesterday where a charge of manslaughter was read to them.

According to the charge preferred by the police, it is alleged that “on October 10, 2021, at Roseau, Jno Baptiste and Lestrade both of Cork Street, Roseau, did unlawfully kill 21-year-old Dwight Adrian Cartlon of Bath Estate.”

Since manslaughter is an indictable offense–expected to be heard at the High Court before a Judge and jury– the accused were not required to enter a plea.

The alleged incident is said to have occurred on the aforementioned date during the passage of a trough system and in a video that went viral, showed a young man battling the raging waters of the Roseau river.

It is alleged that Carlton, who suffered from mental illness, drove away with Jno Baptiste’s vehicle and later got into an accident.

Further reports claim that Carlton was then chased by Jno Baptiste and others who were armed with a dangerous weapon. In an attempt to escape the chase, Carlton is said to have jumped into the swollen river and to date, his body is yet to be discovered by the police despite an extensive search.

At the court hearing, Police Prosecutor, Inspector Davidson Cadette objected to bail, citing three reasons to the court.

His first ground for objection was based on the section 4 subsection 3 of the new bail act which states that any person charged with a serious offense or someone with previous conviction punishable by imprisonment, is not entitled to bail as a right unless this person satisfies the court that there is a just cause for doing so.

Inspector Cadette argued that both men are known to the court, convicted on matters of a serious nature.

Additionally, the Police Prosecutor stated that the alleged offense is grave and in the public interest, he requested that bail be withheld.

Cadette further revealed that the investigation in the matter is still ongoing and referred to as “fluid” as the investigating officers are in search of other persons reportedly involved in this case.

“We believe in pursuit of these individuals; it is germane that these two men not be granted bail at this time,” the Prosecutor pleaded with the court. “We understand the constitutional rights of the accused men standing before this court, however, we are asking the court to respectfully allow the prosecution at least three weeks so that we can continue the investigation and thereafter, they may be brought back here and a further application can be made for bail.”

However, one of the attorneys representing Jno Baptiste and Lestrade, Wayne Norde, debunked the prosecution’s grounds for objection to bail labeling them as “empty.”

He insisted that the nine days in which his clients were in custody should have been sufficient time for a thorough investigation and that ongoing investigations by the police are not grounds for objection as charges should only be laid after investigations are completed.

“Nowhere in the bail act says that bail should be refused or denied because police investigations are continuing. What the prosecution and the police must do is investigate and then arrest. You do not arrest someone, put them at Stockfarm, then you seek time; that is wrong and they are doing it back to front,” Norde declared.

The attorney further pointed out to the court that persons have been granted bail for more serious offenses such as murder and averred that manslaughter is a bailable offense in the Magistrate court and that the prosecutor was misguided in his reference to section 4 of the new bail act.

“I am happy that the prosecutor spoke about the constitution because it says that you are innocent until proven guilty, so the question that the court should bear in its mind is why does the prosecution want to keep these innocent men in custody and they have not yet been proven guilty, why?” Norde asked.

Another of the defendant’s attorneys, Kondwani Williams, argued that the purpose for bail is to secure the defendant’s attendance at the hearing but contended that the prosecution presented nothing which would prevent the defendants from showing up to court.

“Have there been any publication in the newspaper or other media platforms for the other individuals they are pursuing, nothing,” Williams stated. “We say to this court that these defendants should not be denied their liberty based on suspicion of possibility while the police look for some bases to sustain their charges. Under these circumstances, to remand these men would be to further punish them. The prosecution grounds are weak and they should not stand.”

Presiding Magistrate Hansel Valarie, in handing down his judgement, said that while he understands the position of the prosecution, the court operates under the umbrella of the bail act.

He noted that while a number of offences to include murder and treason are unbailable offenses according to the bail act, manslaughter is not on the list.

Theona and Ricky Joseph stood as sureties for Jno Baptiste while Brian Dequental is the surety for Lestrade.

As part of the bail conditions, the accused are to report to the Roseau Police Station twice weekly, Monday and Friday between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. They were also required to surrender all travel documents to the court and are prohibited from applying for new travel documents without first notifying the court.

Should they change their address, the accused men must notify the court and they were further ordered not to leave the jurisdiction of the court unless they first apply for and obtain permission to do so.

They are also prohibited from interfering with any of the prosecution’s witnesses.

The matter is adjourned to February 28, 2022, for preliminary inquiry where it will be determined if there is enough evidence for the matter to be tried at the High Court.