U.S. Virgin Islands hosts first-ever “vaccine fete”

The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism’s Division of Festivals has pioneered the return of in-person Carnival events while prioritizing public health safety and the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
The 2021 Carnival Virgin Islands “1 Night, 1 Fête” took place seaside on Friday at The West Indian Company Limited (WICO) dock on St. Thomas, and featured leading U.S. Virgin Islands musical groups Cool Session Brass, Legacy Band and Spectrum Band.
2021 International Soca Monarch Farmer Nappy of Trinidad and Tobago headlined the “Vaccination Jam”, which accommodated 200 vaccinated patrons and stressed compliance with COVID-19 protocols, including physical distancing, mask-wearing and proper handwashing hygiene.
Envisioned by the Department of Tourism, “1 Night, 1 Fête” was executed in consultation with the Office of the Governor and the Department of Health to promote a “Vaccinate to Party Safe” initiative to help reach Governor Albert Bryan Jr.’s goal of vaccinating 50,000 Virgin Islanders by July 1.
5 Comments
Really!? ibo MALAPROP France?!
You really don’t want to stir any ill will or controversy?
Where does that topic of police brutality fits in that topic?
Boss you ALL UWPites believe you ALL are smart, but being smart is not clever.
ibo MALAPROP France + DNO = ardent subscribers to UWPites FAKE NEWS.
Another propaganda/marketing article/event designed to covertly convince unsuspecting members of the public to take this dangerous thing.
Meanwhile mainstream news platforms worldwide, DNO included, continue bias journalism. You guys refuse to publish the staggering numbers of deaths. You guys refuse to publish the extremely concerning side effects which include among other things women experiencing very extreme menstrual cycles. You refuse to publish the growing numbers of worldwide health professionals from all walks of life who are expressing concern and raising the alarm about how harmful this thing is.
Alll we see is one sided propaganda, trying to force people to take this poison.
You refuse to point out that even by offcial arguments this thing is useless – doesn’t prevent anything, does not stop you from spreading it, you still have to wear a mask/social distance/quarantine etc
DNO is pro vaccine ( which is NOT a vaccine) and pro NEW WORLD ORDER.
But not even one word about the thousands of people who died already because of that injection.
Not even one word about treatments that work extremelly well. And not a word on the fact that 99.9 % of the people who got it, had no symptoms or minor symptoms or simply survived.
Imagine : the desease is so severe that you need a test to know if you have it !!!!!
I don t need a test when i have a cold !!!
The pLandemic is on….
Watch Melissa and dem try and do that in the Stadium in the near future. You see Rayburn advertising, first 60 people to come and get vaccine getting a free kfc meal? Deplorable. There is a bigger agenda here that WE as a people are overlooking. This shot is not a vaccine if i still have to wear a mask and social distance and i can get and spread it still. They say is to build up your immune, but if you have never gotten the virus, social distancing, and sanitizing you dont need what they say is a vaccine if it not working in any case. wear your mask and take precautions. this call for vaccine is part of an agenda these world leaders have. There is something up. India was quick to donate and give Dominica 70,000 vaccine, today India itself have crisis due to India. You can still die from covid induced complications after getting vaccinated. If the vaccine causes your death, you cannot even sue or take legal action. This is an experiment people. do not be the guinea pig
DNO you have time and space for this not so pressing nor important article. This week a court hearing was held for three police officers where matters concerning the death of Sherwin Prosper while in police custody.
My question is: Why not one word about this burning issue from DNO? Isn’t police brutality a high priority for you? I don’t mean to stir any ill-will nor controversy hut I find it bewildering that our ‘go to’ news site has been mum.
From one of your most ardent ‘subscribers’.
ADMIN: We appreciate the question, if you are ever interested in reporting let us know.
We are following this case and intend to bring the Judge’s decision when it is made.