U.S. Virgin Islands hosts first-ever “vaccine fete”

The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism’s Division of Festivals has pioneered the return of in-person Carnival events while prioritizing public health safety and the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 2021 Carnival Virgin Islands “1 Night, 1 Fête” took place seaside on Friday at The West Indian Company Limited (WICO) dock on St. Thomas, and featured leading U.S. Virgin Islands musical groups Cool Session Brass, Legacy Band and Spectrum Band.

2021 International Soca Monarch Farmer Nappy of Trinidad and Tobago headlined the “Vaccination Jam”, which accommodated 200 vaccinated patrons and stressed compliance with COVID-19 protocols, including physical distancing, mask-wearing and proper handwashing hygiene.

Envisioned by the Department of Tourism, “1 Night, 1 Fête” was executed in consultation with the Office of the Governor and the Department of Health to promote a “Vaccinate to Party Safe” initiative to help reach Governor Albert Bryan Jr.’s goal of vaccinating 50,000 Virgin Islanders by July 1.