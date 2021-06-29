UK attorney urges CARICOM to intervene in alleged kidnapping of Mehul Choksi

One of the UK attorneys representing Mehul Choksi has asked the CARICOM grouping to intervene in his alleged kidnapping case from Antigua and Barbuda to Dominica.

A request for a meeting with Secretary-General of CARICOM, Irwin Larocque, has been made by Justice Abroad, who are the legal representatives of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi in the UK.

Justice Abroad’s Director and London-based international barrister Michael Polak, lawyer of Mehul Choksi, said in a letter that the secretary-general has been respectfully requested to speak out on this issue.

He also indicated that a failure to do so may reflect badly upon the CARICOM region as “somewhere where the rule of law and due process applies.”

A statement issued by Justice Abroad said: “Given that one of CARICOM’s missions is to ‘create a community where every citizen is secure and has the opportunity to realize his or her potential with guaranteed human rights and social justice’, the organization has respectfully been called upon to speak out and take action in regard to these very worrying events which have drawn the world’s attention to the region.”

Mehul Choksi is currently a patient at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital in Roseau, Dominica, remanded to prison custody.

On June 25, during the hearing of his “illegal entry” case at the Magistrate’s Court, Choksi was denied a ‘doctor of his choice’ as requested by his legal team in Dominica.

Michael Polak said, “The kidnapping and rendition of Mr Choksi from Antigua to Dominica has drawn the world’s attention to the CARICOM region, and we have yet to hear anything from this organization on this tawdry affair and gross breach of an individual’s human rights.”

Choksi’s legal team has urged Caricom to look into the “breach” of the rule of law and has also said that this is “a big test for the political bodies of the Caribbean Community.

The War Crimes Team of London’s Metropolitan Police, popularly known as Scotland Yard, is also said to be examining a complaint made by Polak.

He is on trial in Dominica for illegal entry, a crime he has denied, maintaining that he was abducted from Jolly Beach on May 23rd, the day he was reported missing by his wife Priti.

Choksi has been denied bail twice because the judge believes he is a flight risk.

This is a man who is wanted for one of the biggest frauds in India, a scheme that caused the Punjab International Bank to lose about one billion United States dollars.