UK attorney urges CARICOM to intervene in alleged kidnapping of Mehul Choksi

One of the UK attorneys representing Mehul Choksi has asked the CARICOM grouping to intervene in his alleged kidnapping case from Antigua and Barbuda to Dominica.
A request for a meeting with Secretary-General of CARICOM, Irwin Larocque, has been made by Justice Abroad, who are the legal representatives of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi in the UK.
Justice Abroad’s Director and London-based international barrister Michael Polak, lawyer of Mehul Choksi, said in a letter that the secretary-general has been respectfully requested to speak out on this issue.
He also indicated that a failure to do so may reflect badly upon the CARICOM region as “somewhere where the rule of law and due process applies.”
A statement issued by Justice Abroad said: “Given that one of CARICOM’s missions is to ‘create a community where every citizen is secure and has the opportunity to realize his or her potential with guaranteed human rights and social justice’, the organization has respectfully been called upon to speak out and take action in regard to these very worrying events which have drawn the world’s attention to the region.”
Mehul Choksi is currently a patient at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital in Roseau, Dominica, remanded to prison custody.
On June 25, during the hearing of his “illegal entry” case at the Magistrate’s Court, Choksi was denied a ‘doctor of his choice’ as requested by his legal team in Dominica.
Michael Polak said, “The kidnapping and rendition of Mr Choksi from Antigua to Dominica has drawn the world’s attention to the CARICOM region, and we have yet to hear anything from this organization on this tawdry affair and gross breach of an individual’s human rights.”
Choksi’s legal team has urged Caricom to look into the “breach” of the rule of law and has also said that this is “a big test for the political bodies of the Caribbean Community.
The War Crimes Team of London’s Metropolitan Police, popularly known as Scotland Yard, is also said to be examining a complaint made by Polak.
He is on trial in Dominica for illegal entry, a crime he has denied, maintaining that he was abducted from Jolly Beach on May 23rd, the day he was reported missing by his wife Priti.
Choksi has been denied bail twice because the judge believes he is a flight risk.
This is a man who is wanted for one of the biggest frauds in India, a scheme that caused the Punjab International Bank to lose about one billion United States dollars.
39 Comments
Micheal, I got the impression that you do not know that Dominica is a surviving nation the same as all of the other CARICOM nations.
We have a judicial system; our courts are independent; although we practice Common law; the laws of the islands defer in many ways; we have a Caribbean Court; which replaces the British Privy Council.
It appears you have not done your homework; evidence of that is where you propose seeking help from Larocque who is no longer in the position you claimed.
And even if he was; he could not help you in any way!
You perhaps don’t even know your client is a citizen of Antigua, who was abducted in Antigua and brought to Dominica.
Now since that Elizabeth, you all Queen is still head of the government of Antigua, with a Governor representing her on the island; I think you should be leaning on Gaston Brown with the aid of the British Governor in Antigua to resolve your client problems.
I am not a Juristprudent major, but you seem somewhat…
When Mr. Prosper died allegedly in the hands of police officers the Chief was quick to call IMPACTS to investigate even if the report and its content is still under lock and key. My question to the Chief and Blackmore is; Why don’t you bring in IMPACTS again for the Choksi matter so there will be another report to contrast what Scotland Yard will be doing?
I guess IMPACTS is only good when the poor man child is alleged involved but when gwo-boog involved nothing happens. Remember right before election Roseau snipers were all the way down Senjo with guns demanding the road has to be unblocked? Where is the report on this incident? None of these snipers are holders of firearm licenses.
One day, one day…..and that will be sooner than expected.
St Lucia should take the first step and bring the captain of the vessel in for questioning, after interviewing the British citizens involved the Captain and crew is the next best place to start for Scotland Yard. After that the bumbling idiots in Dominica will fall apart, the key is to keep Choski alive because Dominica needs him dead.
I am lost! Haitians come here illegally and all that dont go on in the country… why this man is different? How come the police knew where to find him? They said he was walking on the beach… so they just like that outta the blue arrested someone walking on the beach?? The man is a citizen of Antigua just send him back… what all that story is about? Hmmm
Did Choski’s lay check for money laundering and KYC Know Your Client?
DNO why are you omitting the fact that the lawyer is under investigation?
Why is DNO so bias?
This Attorney has no jurisdiction or authority to ask a request for a meeting with Secretary-General of CARICOM, Irwin Larocque. Why drag Secretary-General of CARICOM, Irwin Larocque into the matter when he not an officer of The Court or Judiciary in Dominica, who does not have access to the facts of the case which is on going in the Courts. I have a strong suspicion this whole thing is orchestrated by the team of lawyers representing Mehul Choksi in Dominica, trying to get some sort of Political spin. Why does Michael Polak
want other CARICOM countries involved, suggesting a breach of the rule of law which can be a test for the political bodies of the Caribbean Community, again this sounds like something coming from the legal team of Choksi in Dominica.
What is so special about this man? Normally you enter the country through back-door. You are charged, and asked to pay a fine, Then send you back where you came from.
Maybe there is something more.Is not he a citizen of the OECS? If he is,let Antigua deal with him and the other things he is accused of.
I hope is not noticing, the powers that be are looking for.
@ dog bite, is Choksi in Dominica because he is a fugitive? Is his court case in Dominica about him being a fugitive? His case in Antigua was about him being a fugitive but thats not the case in Dominica. Didn’t the authorities know he was a fugitive? Why then they brought him to Dominica? Our fugitive was Alireza Monfared, yet he got VIP treatment in Dominica and I saw him on government cars driving with top government officials and top police officers. Did you at that time condemn it and said how he would be treated in the Uk as fugitive? My question ti you is, why did Dominica import a known wanted criminal?
kidnap? And he is the one making personal demands? Who are his kidnappers and what is their ransom? So much foolishness about that person who a “grand criminal”
Mr. Polak I understand your point and maybe it is good for someone like you to meet with them to expose them. However I can tell you that CARICOM is not like the UK, the US or even the EU where people have a place to turn to for justice. Sir out of the 15 CARICOM Nations of which Mr. Skerrit and Brown are part of, which one you think will stand for human right and justice? Mr. Polak these leaders are all friends and play together as the good old West Indies cricket team of old! Unfortunately they are only concerned about protecting each other as gangsters would to the point that if we stand in defense of our democracy these gangsters will send their soldiers to shoot us and threaten us with guns just to make sure their gangster colleague remains in power. So you think you going to get Mr Irwin Larocque, a fellow Dominican and friend of Skerrit, who was put their by Skerrit to do his work; if you think he will help you then good luck. Maybe Baroness Scotland might even better
I am not an attorney – but is this how attorney’s with rich clients make things complicated?
Which country was Mehul Choksi a leader of? What would make him be so important?
CARICOM? These people might still be of the view that SMALL ISLAND people cannot govern or manage their OWN affairs.
Mehul Choksi’s nephew in Europe – Did the attorneys request the intervention of the European Union.
Is this attorney actually doing this with good intentions? Is this attorney doing this for the money – seems CHOKSI is bleeding money.
Why would this fugitive be so important? What makes him this important? This attorney. There are countless people who have extradition cases and no one knows no one cares – there are people being tortured today and no one cares. So what is important about this man MONEY. The amount of money this guy has should not pressure anyone besides the legal authorities for talking and conducting their affairs.
Use the brain that God has given you. The man paid good money for his citizenship of Antigua & Barbuda. They did their due diligence and passed him as clean, no matter what his actual status was in India, just like Dominica did with Alireza Monfared and what’s more, made him an ambassador in the process. Why then would Choksi escape voluntarily from Antigua to become a fugitive in Dominica where he has no citizenship rights, not even a residence permit but is liable to be surrendered to India, probably for a fat finders fee, by bounty hunters or a cooperative government. Such a scenario would be plausible only with the collusion of our one-man government. Ipso ergo, he did not come to Dominica of his own account! The stark reality is that these CBI passports only cost money and afford no protection at all. We take your money but if you’re in trouble you’re on your own brother.
Go and ask Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit why is Mehul Choksi so important to him in Dominica? Are Haitian illegal entry that important? You seem to fail to include in your analysis that you may be talking about a kidnaped victim! You fail to realise in your analysis that Mehul Choksi like all other “criminals” are innocent until proven guilty! If Mehul Choksi stole from India he will be tried in Court in India and India will deal with him! But he is not on trial in Dominica for that, now is he? He is on trial in Dominica for illegal entry! Have you ever seen any illegal entry into Dominica, especially from Haiti dealt like this? No! So what exactly is your point? You are really not a lawyer! The law has to be consistently applied, not one rule for Mehul Choksi and another for all illegal entry into Dominica. Do you understand that?
I know who Elizabeth is; don’t know who you are; I expect Elizabeth to grab at straws since she does not have any concept of what is going on.
Nevertheless, I am shuck to read someone suggesting that criminals with money are in any position to complicate things, such as legal matters.
If anybody caused the matter to be complicated, it is Roosevelt Skerrit!
The abductors could not have brought that man to Dominica without the knowledge of Roosevelt Skerrit; and Dominica’s immigration.
And even if Roosevelt was not aware of his arrival; if by any chance the fugitive paid some complies to smuggle him into Dominica, whereas he is a citizen of Antigua, the only resolve should be to immediately deport him back to Antigua the day after his arrival.
How complicated should that be?
The complication emerged when Gaston Brown ordered the puppet Roosevelt not to return the fugitive to Antigua, rather send him back to India, hence saving Gaston and Antigua the embarrassment.
Firstly, DNO stop referring to Mr. Choksi as a FUGITIVE. Look up the true meaning of the word. You media people have this wolf-pack mentality.
CARICOM is just an elite Social Club. Calling on these present crop of leaders to intervene in a matter involving one of their own is like planting cabbage seedlings in a hot, dry, sandy desert and expect them to flourish.
This criminal act which was done to Mr. Choksi is over a month old now. Still, not even a whisper from one member of CARICOM. Presently, CARICOM suffers from a vacuum of leadership.
CARICOM is a worthless piece of an abbreviation. These leaders are infamous for corruption, poverty, joblessness, lies, incompetence, indebtedness non-transparency, persecution, oppression, victimization, pomposity, narcissism and the list goes on ad infinitum.
That’s you ALL mentality. To dictate things in your favor,,,
Looks like you have a monopoly over DNO. YOU, MALAPROP France, always want to dictate to DNO to do things your way and obviously, DNO being part of your cabal fulfill your wishes.
MALAPROP, isn’t Chalkstick a FUGITIVE? Didn’t he escape from Antigua and hiding in Dominica avoiding arrest or persecution? Can you say why Chalkstick doesn’t want to go back to India? Isn’t India his birth country?
Why are you not commenting about the criminal act Chalkstick committed on the people of India by denying them of billions of US dollars and YOU and your gang are shielding and harboring.
Like it or not, Chalkstick is a FUGITIVE!
ADMIN: But Kid….we have listened and acted on your suggestions as well (we listen to feedback from all sources) does that make us part of your cabal too?
For the record we don’t belong to any cabals, as much as possible, we side with the facts.
lbo: A fugitive is; “a person who has escaped from a place or is in hiding, especially to avoid arrest or persecution.”
Unless I missed something, Mehal is a fugitive if in fact he stole money from a bank in Punjab India, as alleged, and was in hiding in Antigua.
There is no other way to define him; he is indeed a fugitive from justice, I doubt any other dictionary definition can change that!
Sir, birds of a feather flock together. You are part of the UWP team and working for your money. One would expect you to be fighting for your money like all (LIES) lawyers do.
Why didn’t you also ask CARICOM grouping to intervene in the investigation of one of the biggest frauds in India, the scheme that caused the Punjab International Bank to lose about one million US dollars which CHALSTICK masterminded and he is a WANTED MAN in India?!
Shallow, uninformed, a kid totally detached fro common sense and logical reasoning. If the criminals are allowed to get away with this abduction unpunished, then every citizen is at risk of disappearing in thin air without a trace.
IGNORANCE is not bliss as you obviously think.
hear ignorance. Soon you will say is UWP that have Choksi in Dominica. Why on earth would ANY CARICOM member state or its leader want to intervene in the internal affairs of India? How Why what would make you draw that kind of reasoning? Thats like if Lennox Linton wanted to intervene with the affairs of the US government and and an american alleged bank robber. you would see that as total nonsense. Same for your anology. Now he is asking CARICOM heads to intervene because as a recognised organisation of island member states within the region with treaties and declarations signed by every member, Dominica is part of CARICOM. The issue of his presence and court ruling here involves CARICOM treaties and Mr. Choksi holds a CARICOM passport. I try not to respond to you but your ignorance and refusal to be reasonable as a grown human being with internet access frustrates me. I forget that you are an internet troll though. This is actually your job, to spew nonsense.
Kid this must be a new low for you! UWP? Really? I was going to comment sarcastically it must be Lennox’s fault but you beat me to it!
CARICOM??? The boys and girls club? They would be the ones to step in, but they would be going against they club. 2 CARICOM leaders are involved in all of this. Both of these leaders have been trying to mislead the public on the matter. CARICOM???
Good move mr attorney, but exactly what kind of grouping is CARICOM?.
Many people in the region claim that CARICOM is a boys club. In other words, the heads of government, as corrupt as they allegedly are, look out (cover up) for each other. So instead of serving the citizens, they serve themselves.
One egregious example was CARICOM endorsing to send the Regional Security Service (RSS) in Dominica on the eve og our general election of 2019 to brutalize, teargass and assult the citizsns, because they were protesting for Voters Identification Card to vote, and cleaning of a bloated electors list. So i personally see CARICOM as a farce. This grouping has upheld the stealing of elections in Dominica from 2009.
So let’s see what becomes of it, but in this alleged kidnapping affair, will you please keep your eyes virtually glued on some leaders in Dominica and Antigua?????
@% “Good move Mr attorney” rubbish % you are a disgrace no wonder some people say small island small brains, this so-called attorney is talking crap working for a fugitive if he had gone to the British government, or the Europeans they would of thrown him out of the wolves!!!
People from these small islands have made and are making tremendous contributions all around the world. We small island people, in many instances, are punching far about our weight.
Man Dog, you are an embarrassment to the region. You think like a person with such a small brain that if you were to have neurosurgery the surgeon will have to use a microscope to find your miniscule brain.
hear nonsense. This the average laborite ladies and gentlemen. Note the difference in grammar, tone and overall message. Man bites dog couldnt begin to explain what the word disgrace means. Otherwise he would change his tune. If he knew better, he would do better. poor guy its not his fault.
Man bite dogs, Go and ask Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit why is Mehul Choksi so important to him in Dominica? Are Haitian illegal entry that important? You seem to fail to include in your analysis that you may be talking about a kidnaped victim! You fail to realise in your analysis that Mehul Choksi like all other “criminals” are innocent until proven guilty! If Mehul Choksi stole from India he will be tried in Court in India and India will deal with him! But he is not on trial in Dominica for that, now is he? He is on trial in Dominica for illegal entry! Have you ever seen any illegal entry into Dominica, especially from Haiti dealt like this? No! So what exactly is your point? You are really not a lawyer! The law has to be consistently applied, not one rule for Mehul Choksi and another for all illegal entry into Dominica. Do you understand that?
Dog, talking about small brains did you know the British Are Europeans too. Maybe they did not teach geography in the school you went to but even that no excuse. See that, Lennox Linton did not go to university but is a hundred times smarter than Skerrit.
It continues to be quite clear that CARICOM, in this present age, is an absolute farce.
Can the investigative journalists in the Caribbean find out who is/are the puppet masters of these puppets who occupy leadership positions in this ting called CARICOM?
Tenks.
Good luck Sir. I hope you know the following:
A. Irwin Larocque is a Dominican put there by Skerrit
B. CARICOM is like a gangster movement where all these corrupt leaders have there people in place to do their dirty work for them
C.CARICOM is not about justice or good governance but sadly, it is about keeping and protecting our gangster movement
4. CARICOM, the CCJ, our Supreme court, our police departments and corrupt leaders are all one and work together for one common purpose. Sadly, that common purpose is to protect criminal leaders like the one we have here.
You would be better advised to get the UK and the US involved along with the FBI and Scotland yard if you want to get anywhere.
A man entered the country illegally whether its by abduction and kidnapping the fact remains there is NO record of him upon entry at our customs and immigration departments therefore he came here illegally. Whether the person is a billionnaire or a poor man, he was charged for illegal entry and MUST be dealt with by the justice system.
Why is this lawyer calling for the intervention from CARICOM? Let the Dominican courts decide what to do since he was charged for illegal entry into our country. We can’t just ignore our laws simply because the man is a billionnaire. Let due process take its course.
Since you are so interested in the rules, why doesn’t this case go by the usual rules for illegal entry? In your attempt to shield your PM you end up belching bubbles. For your information, abduction and kidnapping changes the rules so your “whether its by” makes ZERO sense except to make you look like a zezerre
Go and ask Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit why is Mehul Choksi so important to him in Dominica? Are Haitian illegal entry that important? You seem to fail to include in your analysis that you may be talking about a kidnaped victim! You fail to realise in your analysis that Mehul Choksi like all other “criminals” are innocent until proven guilty! If Mehul Choksi stole from India he will be tried in Court in India and India will deal with him! But he is not on trial in Dominica for that, now is he? He is on trial in Dominica for illegal entry! Have you ever seen any illegal entry into Dominica, especially from Haiti dealt like this? No! So what exactly is your point? You are really not a lawyer! The law has to be consistently applied, not one rule for Mehul Choksi and another for all illegal entry into Dominica. Do you understand that?
so if u find someone beaten and bruised in you house one day and they told u they did not break and enter into ur house someone kidnapped them and place them there, would u still call the police and report an intruder is in ur house?
I think Irwin left that post….the position is now held by a woman. It’s interesting that I never heard Skerrit boast her off.
Anyway I think this is a solid move!!!
Out there in the public it appears to us that perhaps de money causing de jumbie to make de judiciary dance in Dominica and de OECS!!!
Now de head of caricom is not one of Skerrit moose boys….. will common sense prevail?
Mehul Choksi applied for and was “awarded” an Antiguan passport… which is a caricom passport by extension.
Go above Skerrit head, above de people he has influence!!!!
The truth will soon reach the Dominican people and when it is all said and done we will have to ask ourselves if senior members of our government and senior members of our police department are people of good character or criminals that will commit any crime, like Satan, whom Jesus said came to steal, kill and destroy.
If you need to be freed of this nonsense of Mehul Choksi, an individual who is running away from the charges of his crimes; and whatever else you are talking about, just go ahead with your counterparts and seek your freedom; leave us, the majority of Dominicans out of it.
We choose the authority to be in charge of the Law–by the command of the Almighty God, the Greatest of Authority, whom you seem to be ignorant of, otherwise you would not post that garbage above. Dominicans will be set free from what? Who is holding us hostage?
But you and yours will never find that freedom, for it is you all who are in captivity; that happened because of you all’s constant feeding of futile seeds, hence chained through the production of useless and deadly weeds and shrubs. But how unfortunate!
We already know they aren’t. The only reason we would want to wait is to get further conformation so that even those red hardliners are clear that their PM is a gangster.