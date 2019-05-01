UN SG is special guest at opening ceremony for CARICOM Heads Meeting

CARICOM Heads of Government begin their 40th Regular Meeting in Saint Lucia today with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as Special Guest Speaker at the Opening Ceremony.

The Ceremony, expected to set the tone for two packed days of discussions on pressing economic development and international relations matters, will also be addressed by the incoming CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of Saint Lucia, outgoing Chairman, Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris of St. Kitts and Nevis and CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque.

The UN Secretary-General has been paying close attention to challenges in the Caribbean Community. In 2017, following the devastation by Category Five Hurricanes Irma and Maria in several Caribbean Community Member States, he visited for a first hand view and to meet affected residents. Later, he collaborated with his CARICOM counterpart Ambassador Irwin LaRocque to host the CARICOM-UN High Level Pledging Conference at UN Headquarters in November that year to support the rebuilding process and the effort to make the Caribbean Community the world’s first climate resilient region.

The Prime Minister of Norway Ms Erna Solberg, who is also a Special Guest of the Meeting, and will attend Wednesday’s Opening Ceremony following which she will join the Heads of Government and the UN Secretary-General for a working dinner. The Prime Minister will have an engagement with the Heads of Government during Thursday’s Plenary session.

The Opening Ceremony will be held at the Royalton St. Lucia Resort, from 4:30 p.m.

You can follow the Livestream on – https://www.facebook.com/ caricom.org