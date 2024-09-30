United Airlines direct flights ‘major step forward’, says Tourism Minister

The new non-stop flight from New York/Newark to Dominica’s Douglas-Charles Airport (DOM), operated by United Airlines will commence on February 15, 2025, according to Discover Dominica Authority. With flights from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) scheduled to operate on Saturdays, this marks the second non-stop flight route from the United States to Dominica.
The decision by United Airlines follows extensive renovations and upgrades at Douglas-Charles Airport, which include a 6,351-foot runway extension and the addition of runway grooving. These enhancements are designed to accommodate larger aircraft, improve safety, and reduce the risk of flight cancellations. Furthermore, the terminal has been upgraded to increase capacity and enhance overall operational efficiency.
“The new service by United Airlines is a major step forward toward the island realizing the aggressive goal that it has set for itself and is part of the strategy being pursued in concert with the development of the new international airport,” remarked Hon. Denise Charles-Pemberton, Dominica’s Minister of Tourism, adding “This route will help alleviate the access constraints faced by the destination over the years.”
The introduction of this new service is expected to significantly benefit Dominica’s tourism industry by providing convenient, direct access to and from the tri-state area, which is one of the island’s largest source markets in the United States. In anticipation of 2025, Dominica is reportedly set to welcome several new hotels, adding nearly 500 rooms, which represents a 25% increase in hotel inventory, coinciding with what is projected to be one of the destination’s busiest travel seasons to date.
According to Ms. Marva Williams, CEO of Discover Dominica Authority: “This new service will enable Dominica to more fully capitalize on the increasing interest from travelers in visiting the destination, the added capacity of the service will also enable US-based tour operators to more confidently book group travel to Dominica, sharing our product offerings with more travelers than ever before, including world-class scuba and free diving, hiking, wellness and cultural experiences.”
The launch of the new flight from New York/Newark to Dominica will coincide with Dominica’s ‘Mas Domnik’ Carnival, scheduled for March 3-4, 2025, known as the “Real Mas.” Organizers promise that additional details regarding Dominica’s ‘Mas Domnik’ Carnival will be released in the coming months.
“United is proud to partner with the Discover Dominica Authority to add beautiful Dominica to our leading global route network,” stated Matt Stevens, Vice President of International Network at United Airlines. “This addition further positions United as the airline of choice for customers looking to travel to unique destinations around the globe.”
9 Comments
one flight per week
I truly believe that Dominica is in need of an international airport. With an astute and progressive leader, a boom in local and foreign direct investments, a young and entrepreneurial population, the future of the country might just grow in leaps and bounds in a short few years. The infrastructure must keep abreast with the growing fast pace of future developments.
When that boom comes we can’t be caught with our proverbial pants down. Roger, life is dynamic and full of surprises.
The problem with the building of this present international airport is that it is dogged by opacity, corruption, poor planning, cost overruns among other aberrations.
All alone it has been said the CBI money was paying for the airport and Dominica would be debt free.comrade which part of the statement 🤔 did you not understand. so where are you getting long term debt from.Stay stupid on you own please. it’s people like you that hold up and stop progress .
Given the improvements to the existing Melville Hall Airport, it again begs the question: why the need to put Dominica into long term debt for the problematic projected “International Airport”.
With all due respect. Douglas-Charles does not meet what the world knows to be an international airport standard in 2024. We need a 1st world facility to meet and exceed our stated growth goals.
The improvements at Douglas Charles airport can only go so far.
Most international airports in the region have a runway with a minimum length of 2800m to safely accommodate large longhaul aircraft such as the Boeing 777/787 or Airbus A330/350. The new extension of the runway at Douglas Charles is 1936m, way below minimums for large aircraft! Unfortunately due to Dominica’s topography this runway cannot be extended further into the valley therefore the need to build a new airport at a completely different location is necessary.
Whilst construction is taking place the upgrades at the existing facility now allows for the safer landing of regional/shorthaul (such as E175/A319/B737) jet aircraft capable of using the (still) relatively short runway at Douglas Charles.
Even with the groovy runway improvements (why not do this in the first place?) and enhancements to the terminal (whatever they are), the facility would not be big enough for multiple aircraft landing, taking off, parked at the gate etc. I’m guessing that’s how the Tourism people see the future.
Roger, the Melville Hall airport is a “clear weather airport” where visibility plays a major role in determining whether an aircraft lands or is turned around hence one of the reasons why we should be uping our game. We can and should do better. This is the year 2024 and not 1924. Can you imagine a 747or larger aircraft attempting to land in Dominica while there’s heavy cloud cover around the airport during daylight let alone nighttime? Scary to say the least. In case you’re unaware, flights on many occasions have come to Dominica only to be turned back unable to land. I happened to be on one of those flights back in 2022. This is a major inconvenience which can turn out to be pretty costly for travellers since passengers are responsible for all of their overnight expenses, meals, transportation, hotel expenses etc.
Roger, it is high time we build this new airport. It is going to get built anyway whether you like it or not.The longer we wait, the higher the price tag.
Roger Burnett
They are very much aware of the International airport problems.
Common sense let it prevail. you are asking a question the individuals concerned would have considered as well as others would have been asking.
My answer is that they have no intentions of completing the international airport project. A project like what you said cannot jhapp n in one day.
They knew that there are actions being taken and that one will have a bearing on the airport not because the other parties intended for it happen but that they are in the ballpark.
They knew well that the international airport was a political hype.
So with questions like yours, people will be able to look back and see the signs.