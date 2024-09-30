United Airlines direct flights ‘major step forward’, says Tourism Minister

The new non-stop flight from New York/Newark to Dominica’s Douglas-Charles Airport (DOM), operated by United Airlines will commence on February 15, 2025, according to Discover Dominica Authority. With flights from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) scheduled to operate on Saturdays, this marks the second non-stop flight route from the United States to Dominica.

The decision by United Airlines follows extensive renovations and upgrades at Douglas-Charles Airport, which include a 6,351-foot runway extension and the addition of runway grooving. These enhancements are designed to accommodate larger aircraft, improve safety, and reduce the risk of flight cancellations. Furthermore, the terminal has been upgraded to increase capacity and enhance overall operational efficiency.

“The new service by United Airlines is a major step forward toward the island realizing the aggressive goal that it has set for itself and is part of the strategy being pursued in concert with the development of the new international airport,” remarked Hon. Denise Charles-Pemberton, Dominica’s Minister of Tourism, adding “This route will help alleviate the access constraints faced by the destination over the years.”

The introduction of this new service is expected to significantly benefit Dominica’s tourism industry by providing convenient, direct access to and from the tri-state area, which is one of the island’s largest source markets in the United States. In anticipation of 2025, Dominica is reportedly set to welcome several new hotels, adding nearly 500 rooms, which represents a 25% increase in hotel inventory, coinciding with what is projected to be one of the destination’s busiest travel seasons to date.

According to Ms. Marva Williams, CEO of Discover Dominica Authority: “This new service will enable Dominica to more fully capitalize on the increasing interest from travelers in visiting the destination, the added capacity of the service will also enable US-based tour operators to more confidently book group travel to Dominica, sharing our product offerings with more travelers than ever before, including world-class scuba and free diving, hiking, wellness and cultural experiences.”

The launch of the new flight from New York/Newark to Dominica will coincide with Dominica’s ‘Mas Domnik’ Carnival, scheduled for March 3-4, 2025, known as the “Real Mas.” Organizers promise that additional details regarding Dominica’s ‘Mas Domnik’ Carnival will be released in the coming months.

“United is proud to partner with the Discover Dominica Authority to add beautiful Dominica to our leading global route network,” stated Matt Stevens, Vice President of International Network at United Airlines. “This addition further positions United as the airline of choice for customers looking to travel to unique destinations around the globe.”