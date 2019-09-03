United Workers Party ‘billion dollar’ meeting postponed

The United Workers Party (UWP) has once again postponed a mass public meeting planned for Roseau.

The meeting, which was previously rescheduled from Thursday August 29th to this Thursday because of Hurricane Dorian, has now been moved to Friday.

That’s because the police have said that they are unable to provide the required security for the event because of the football match between Dominica and Suriname which will be taking place around the same time as the UWP meeting.

“Taking into consideration the security of our people, we have decided to move the meeting from Thursday to Friday,” UWP Public Relations Officer, Steve Benjamin said on the QFM programme, ‘Governance and the Economy’ on Tuesday night.

The activity, dubbed “billion dollar meeting” is part of a continuing campaign by the UWP, demanding that prime minister and minister for finance, Roosevelt Skerrit, properly account for revenues generated under the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme for the 2018-2019 financial year.

Opposition Leader Lennox Linton has calculated that in excess of one billion dollars of CBI funds is missing from the 2019-2020 budget and is leading his party in a “Where De Money” campaign to get the prime minister to account for the missing funds.

Skerrit has said that CBI monies received under a specially dispensed housing option of the CBI programme, was used in a housing development programme started a year after the 2015 passage of Tropical Storm Erika and which is being undertaken by Montreal Management Consultants Est. However, he has given no details with regard to how the money was used.

The UWP meeting is carded for 6:00 pm on Friday at Lagoon in Roseau.