United Workers Party extends condolences on passing of Cuban medical worker in Dominica

The United Workers Party (UWP) has extended sincere condolences to the government and people of Cuba and the family of Yoet Michel Ramos Corzero, a member of The Henry Reeve Cuban Medical Brigade.

Corzero, 42, died while serving the people of Dominica in the fight against COVID-19.

In a letter to Cuban Ambassador to Dominica, His Excellency Ulises Arranz Fernandez, Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, states that Corzero’s sacrificial service in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic is deserving of the profound gratitude of our Dominican people.

“The United Workers Party stands with the Cuban Nation as it mourns the loss of this young Health Care Service Provider. We respectfully note that Cuba continues to contribute meaningfully to health care on the African Continent, Latin America, the Caribbean and Dominica for which the people of these regions will be eternally thankful. May his soul rest in peace.”

He said Cuba’s tremendous contributions to humanity in times of crisis shall never be forgotten.

The Cuban medical team which arrived in Dominica on March 29th consisted of 35 members who are now working at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) and the Hospital in Portsmouth, providing care for COVID–19 patients.

They also assist in quarantine centres created for suspected cases and will be involved in the community survey phase that will soon begin on the island.

There has been no public announcement regarding Corzero’s cause of death.

Below is the full text of Linton’s letter to the Cuban Embassy.