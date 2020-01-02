United Workers Party files petition challenging Dec 6 election results

The United Workers Party (UWP) has filed petitions in court challenging the results of the December 6, 2019, general elections in ten constituencies.
The UWP is seeking to have the court overturn the results in St. Joseph, Mahaut, Morne Jaune, La Plaine, Castle Bruce, Salybia, Roseau Valley, Roseau Central, Roseau South and Wesley constituencies.
The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) won the elections by a landslide margin of 18 seats to 3.
However, the UWP, which was part of a long campaign demanding electoral reform before the December 6 poll, concluded that the elections were not free and fair. The party has accused the DLP of bribing Dominicans who live in the diaspora, to return to the country to vote at the expense of the UWP.
Linton told party supporters at a “thankyou” meeting shortly after the election that the UWP was taking the matter to court.
“We have not had much success in the court over the years but that is neither here nor there. It is a tool that we have that we will continue to use.”
He said that it is the UWP’s contention that things went wrong and “those things that have gone wrong must be set right.”
Election observer teams from the Commonwealth, OAS and CARICOM who monitored the elections stated in their preliminary reports that the polls were free and fair and reflected the will of the Dominican people.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
Thank you DNO for giving this unbiased report.
Heard Matt said on his show that it was a BLESSING in disguise that the UWP did not win the election because the country is in such a dilapidated state so let Skerrit deal with his mess!.. BUT IF SUCH IS THE CASE , why is the UWP CHALLENGING the Dec. 6th in the court? Is this an excuse for the beating his party(UWP) got? or
Is this an excuse to cover for such a landslide beating, 18 to 3?
Tell Matt to wipe away his tears and deal with his loss. His expectation did not materialize and his promise was destroyed.. 2020 is a new year and the next general election is in 2025 LET’S SEE WHETHER THE CAMPAIGNING will still continue up to this date by the UWP and on Q95.
Our witnesses are the OAS,CARICOM OBSERVERS, if you can get them to change their comments before the court, all well and good. We have had fifteens years to get electoral reform into prospective , and we chose to demand it after the date had been named to go to the poll to request it. Time wait for no man.Good luck away.
Stupes. Another waste of time UWP initiative that will yield the same result as the case against Skerrit being a French citizen. These guys keep spinning their wheels on matters that few people care about.
You lost the elections. Regroup and plan for the next one. That court case is going to get you nowhere.
It’s clear that massive irregularities occured!
It’s clear that the election was stolen!
It’s clear that UWP is a more powerful force in Dominica than DLP!
It’s clear that I have no confidence in our justice system!
It’s clear that UWP’s options are limited!
Therefore I fully support the move!!
Hope the matter is dealt with expeditiously!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
The UWP is confirming 8 seats for DLP and three seats for their Party, with the results of 10 seats in dispute. I really don’t like wasting my limited time on Earth, however, based on that claim, the DLP would only need 3 more to form the Government, whereas, the UWP would need at least 8 more. With large victory margins in St. Joseph, Valley, Kalinago Territory, it would be hard to present a case. UWP, please stop wasting the Court time. Dominicans please demand better from an Opposition Party. The UWP sent mixed messages to the voters a few weeks leading to the Election and for that they have paid a hefty price. The UWP should be dissolved and some young fresh minds should begin planning a new Party.
I applaud the UWP for taking a stant. Now lets see what the courts gonna do.
Lenox you must be careful what you wish for you asking to check results in some areas what if they recheck and they find you lose in Marigot Salisbury & Roseau north would you be satisfied. You know this case not going any where because there were observers, your effort to bring voters in fail and maby those you brought in vote DLP so stop crying accept defeat lick your wound and move on. Because what you are doing is just trying to keep your job as leader of UWP hope they kick you out and select another leader that will show Dominican more love.
Smh, Linton give it a rest for 2020!!!