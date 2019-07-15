United Workers Party promises fiscal responsibility legislation

Dominica News Online - Monday, July 15th, 2019 at 3:22 PM
Linton during a sitting of parliament. File photo

Opposition Leader Lennox Linton has said that a United Workers Party (UWP) government will enact fiscal responsibility legislation.

He was speaking at a Pre-Budget discussion organized by the Dominica Business Forum held at the Fort Young Hotel last week.

 “We will enact Fiscal responsibility legislation that establishes principles of responsible fiscal management and transparency,” he said.

Linton continued, “We will issue medium term expenditure framework guidelines.”

He added, “We will use sector making groups and ministerial public expenditure reviews to bring together input from ministers, parliamentarians, public officials, the private sector, civil society organizations and private citizens.”

According to the Opposition Leader, this is going to be a policy position where the UWP will, in a very disciplined way, ensure that this happens every year under his watch.

He started further that a UWP government will engage a finance committee of parliament, the budget office and sector hearings to consider these contributions and transform them into action oriented proposals for the betterment of Dominica.

“We will engage the finance community of parliament to review and approve the estimates of revenue and expenditure,” he said.

