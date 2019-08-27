UPDATE (11:00 am): Tropical Storm watch remains in effect for Dominica but may be discontinued this afternoon

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

At 11am, the center of Tropical Storm Dorian was located near Latitude 14.2N and Longitude 61.8W approximately 130km or 80 miles south south-west of Dominica. Dorian is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue through tonight, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will move across the eastern and northeastern Caribbean Sea during the next few days away from the island chain. Maximum sustained winds are near 50mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outwards up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.

Observations and radar imagery indicated that Light to moderate and isolated heavy shower activity along with winds gusting up to tropical storm force have been affecting Dominica over the pass several hours. The forecast is for these conditions to continue throughout most of the afternoon. Rainfall projection is for 2 to 4 inches (50-100mm) across Dominica with isolated higher amounts in elevated areas. Preliminary rainfall amounts of near 2 inches or 50mm has been reported over sections of the island. Flash flooding and landslides are therefore possible.

Small craft operators and other sea users are advised to exercise extreme caution during the next 6 to 12 hours due to rough seas particularly along the south and west coasts. A small craft warning remains in effect until 6pm today.

Residents are advised to remain VIGILANT and keep updated on this system.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.