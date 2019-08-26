UPDATE (11PM): Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for Dominica

Dorian just passed very near to Barbados…Tropical storm conditions will affect portions of the Windward Islands through Tuesday morning…

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

At 11 pm, the center of Tropical Storm Dorian was located near Latitude 13.2N and Longitude 59.7W approximately 95 miles east south east of St Lucia (264km or 164 miles southeast of Dominica). Dorian is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue through Tuesday night, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to move near or over the Windward Islands tonight, and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outwards up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.

The center of Dorian is projected to pass over the Windward Islands (southern portion of the island chain), approximately 70 miles (110km) south of Dominica. Regardless, pockets of moderate to heavy shower and thunderstorm activity generated by the system are projected to affect Dominica tonight and throughout Tuesday along with gusty winds possible up to tropical storm strength. Rainfall projection is for 2 to 4 inches (50-100mm) across Dominica with higher amounts in elevated areas. Flash flooding and landslides are therefore possible.

Small craft operators and other sea users are advised to exercise extreme caution during the next 24 hours due to rough seas particularly along the south and west coasts. A small craft warning is in effect until 6pm Tuesday 27th August.

Residents are advised to remain VIGILANT and keep updated on this system.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.