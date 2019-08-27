UPDATE (2:00 pm): Tropical Storm Watch for Dominica discontinued

A flood watch is now in effect until 6:00 pm this evening

Tropical Storm Dorian continued to move west northwestward away from the island chain, including Dominica.

Unstable conditions associated with Dorian are however projected to linger across Dominica during the next 6 to 12 hours. The forecast is for scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms during this afternoon into tonight. Preliminary rainfall amounts of near 4 inches or 100mm has been reported over sections of the island. Due to the anticipation for additional shower activity, isolated cases of flash flooding and landslides are therefore possible. A flash flood watch is now in effect until 6pm this evening.

Small craft operators and other sea users are advised to continue to exercise during this afternoon and the small craft warning will be discontinued at 6 pm.