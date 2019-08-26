UPDATE (2:00PM): Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for Dominica

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

At 2pm, Tropical Storm Dorian was located near Latitude 12.5N and Longitude 58.3W approximately 95 miles east south east of Barbados (450km or 280 miles southeast of Dominica). Dorian is now moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue through Tuesday night, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to be near the Windward Islands late today and tonight, and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian could be near hurricane strength when it passes through the northern Windward Islands on Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.

The center of Dorian is projected to pass over the Windward Islands (southern portion of the island chain), approximately 100 miles south of Dominica. Regardless, pockets of moderate to heavy shower and thunderstorm activity generated by the system are projected to spread northwards across Dominica from tonight and throughout Tuesday along with gusty winds possible up to tropical storm strength. Rainfall projection is for 2 to 4 inches (50-100mm) across Dominica with higher amounts in elevated areas. Flash flooding and landslides are therefore possible.

Small craft operators and other sea users are advised to exercise extreme caution during the next 24 to 36 hours due to rough seas. A small craft warning will be in effect from 6pm today until 6pm Tuesday 27th August.

Residents are advised to remain VIGILANT, make the necessary preparations and keep updated on this system.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.